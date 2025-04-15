RBC Heritage 2025: Odds, favorites for Harbour Town Golf Links

What, you needed a cool-down?

Golf stops for nothing, so the PGA Tour rolls right ahead with a signature event this weekend in the wake of a Masters as memorable as any. It’s the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

The purse is barely less than that at Augusta, with $20 million total and $3.6 for the winner at stake — the Masters paid out $21 million total and $4.2 million to Rory McIlroy. He’s not in the field at Hilton Head Island, but Scottie Scheffler, last year’s winner, is.

Here are the favorites to claim that plurality prize.

RBC Heritage odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):