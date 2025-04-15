 Skip navigation
RBC Heritage 2025: Odds, favorites for Harbour Town Golf Links

  
Published April 15, 2025 01:40 PM

What, you needed a cool-down?

Golf stops for nothing, so the PGA Tour rolls right ahead with a signature event this weekend in the wake of a Masters as memorable as any. It’s the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

The purse is barely less than that at Augusta, with $20 million total and $3.6 for the winner at stake — the Masters paid out $21 million total and $4.2 million to Rory McIlroy. He’s not in the field at Hilton Head Island, but Scottie Scheffler, last year’s winner, is.

Here are the favorites to claim that plurality prize.

RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
TV times and more for this week’s PGA Tour signature event, the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +360
  • Collin Morikawa: +1100
  • Xander Schauffele: +1200
  • Ludvig Åberg: +1200
  • Patrick Cantlay: +2000
  • Justin Thomas: +2000
  • Corey Conners: +2200
  • Shane Lowry: +2500
  • Russell Henley: +2500
  • Viktor Hovland: +3000
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +3000
  • Jason Day: +3500
  • Aaron Rai: +4000
  • Sungjae Im: +4000
  • Sepp Straka: +4000
  • Robert McIntyre: +4000
  • Jordan Spieth: +4000