Look who’s back: Lexi Thompson in field for second LPGA event of the season

Lexi Thompson is back on the LPGA. At least for one event.

Thompson, who said last year would be her final season playing full time on tour, is in the field for next week’s Founders Cup.

The tournament is being contested at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida. Thompson, a South Florida native and resident, is eligible to compete after finishing 50th on last season’s CME points list.

Though she said she wouldn’t be playing a full schedule in 2025 and beyond, Thompson did leave the door open for occasional starts. She will be joined in the Founders field by Brittany Lincicome, who has also retired from full-time competition. Lincicome, a two-time major winner, resides near Bradenton and is a sponsor’s invite.

The Founders Cup is in a new spot on the schedule. It was previously contested in May in New Jersey but lost Cognizant as its sponsor. The LPGA opted to shift the tournament to February and replace the Drive On Championship, which was held at Bradenton C.C.

Nelly Korda won the 2024 Drive On at Bradenton and Rose Zhang prevailed at the Founders. Zhang will officially be the defending champion next week.