Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale empty track.jpg
Supercross 2025 at Glendale: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Look who’s back: Lexi Thompson in field for second LPGA event of the season

  
Published January 29, 2025 12:46 PM

Lexi Thompson is back on the LPGA. At least for one event.

Thompson, who said last year would be her final season playing full time on tour, is in the field for next week’s Founders Cup.

The tournament is being contested at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida. Thompson, a South Florida native and resident, is eligible to compete after finishing 50th on last season’s CME points list.

GOLF: NOV 15 LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Why are so many LPGA players retiring? What keeps others going? It’s complicated
On the heels of 13 retirements, Brentley Romine dives into the uniqueness that is being an LPGA player and what all goes into deciding on one’s future.

Though she said she wouldn’t be playing a full schedule in 2025 and beyond, Thompson did leave the door open for occasional starts. She will be joined in the Founders field by Brittany Lincicome, who has also retired from full-time competition. Lincicome, a two-time major winner, resides near Bradenton and is a sponsor’s invite.

The Founders Cup is in a new spot on the schedule. It was previously contested in May in New Jersey but lost Cognizant as its sponsor. The LPGA opted to shift the tournament to February and replace the Drive On Championship, which was held at Bradenton C.C.

Nelly Korda won the 2024 Drive On at Bradenton and Rose Zhang prevailed at the Founders. Zhang will officially be the defending champion next week.