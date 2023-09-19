 Skip navigation
Presidents Cup capsules: Meet the U.S. team
Week 4 CFB Early Line Movement Review and Analysis
Pickups of the Day: Perfect Combo with Ryan Yarbrough

Pickups of the Day: Perfect Combo with Ryan Yarbrough

Lost clubs lead to stressful Solheim start for Danielle Kang

  
Published September 19, 2023 09:23 AM
Lewis balances motherhood, Solheim Cup and golf
September 18, 2023 05:05 PM
Stacy Lewis talks with Amy Rogers and Anna Jackson about helping dreams come true while captaining the U.S. Solheim Cup team and the struggles of being a professional athlete and mother.

Danielle Kang’s Solheim Cup preparations hit a snag this week when her clubs apparently didn’t make a connecting flight.

The fiery American (and her captain, Stacy Lewis) pleaded on social media Monday for someone to put her golf bag on a plane from Amsterdam to Malaga, Spain, where the Solheim Cup matches are being held for the first time.

Kang said that Titleist is preparing a secondary set for her, while another equipment company built a set for her to play and practice with Tuesday at Finca Cortesin. Kang said that “everyone’s on top of it” – even if the possibility exists that she could play one of the biggest events of the year without her gamers.

“It’s been an adventure,” she told reporters Tuesday. “If it wasn’t a dramatic entrance, it wouldn’t be my life, so it’s OK. It’s all good.

“It is what it is. You just kind of roll with the punches.”

Kang isn’t missing all 14 clubs, however.

She travels with her putter separately, in a rifle case, because of how frequently the airlines bend the other clubs in a regular golf travel bag. At least that club made it to Spain.

“It’s OK. The other 13 are coming. It’s coming. We have faith,” Kang said. “Stacy is on it. She’s putting out fires, and I’m pretty sure I’m the only one causing fire right now.”

Kang will be making her fourth Solheim Cup appearance. After a 3-1 debut in 2017, she has gone 1-3 each of the past two cups, giving her an overall record of 5-7.