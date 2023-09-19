Lost clubs lead to stressful Solheim start for Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang’s Solheim Cup preparations hit a snag this week when her clubs apparently didn’t make a connecting flight.

The fiery American (and her captain, Stacy Lewis) pleaded on social media Monday for someone to put her golf bag on a plane from Amsterdam to Malaga, Spain, where the Solheim Cup matches are being held for the first time.

Hi. I need everyone’s help again. My captain and the entire US Team has been on this but someone PLEASE put my GOLF bag on the next flight out of AMSTERDAM to MALAGA…

it’s missed every flight it could’ve been on today..BAG TAG 0074676649 @transavia flight@SolheimCupUSA 🥺🙏❤️ — Danielle Kang (@daniellekang) September 18, 2023

@Delta @KLM would love some help locating a set of golf clubs… kind of a big tournament going on this week!!! @TheSolheimCup @SolheimCupUSA — Stacy Lewis (@Stacy_Lewis) September 18, 2023

Kang said that Titleist is preparing a secondary set for her, while another equipment company built a set for her to play and practice with Tuesday at Finca Cortesin. Kang said that “everyone’s on top of it” – even if the possibility exists that she could play one of the biggest events of the year without her gamers.

“It’s been an adventure,” she told reporters Tuesday. “If it wasn’t a dramatic entrance, it wouldn’t be my life, so it’s OK. It’s all good.

“It is what it is. You just kind of roll with the punches.”

Kang isn’t missing all 14 clubs, however.

She travels with her putter separately, in a rifle case, because of how frequently the airlines bend the other clubs in a regular golf travel bag. At least that club made it to Spain.

“It’s OK. The other 13 are coming. It’s coming. We have faith,” Kang said. “Stacy is on it. She’s putting out fires, and I’m pretty sure I’m the only one causing fire right now.”

Kang will be making her fourth Solheim Cup appearance. After a 3-1 debut in 2017, she has gone 1-3 each of the past two cups, giving her an overall record of 5-7.

