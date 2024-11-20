LPGA’s 2025 schedule features record $131 million in prize money

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
23XI Racing adds Riley Herbst in third Cup car for 2025 NASCAR season
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
NFL Week 12 Optimal FLEX Plays: Josh Downs will continue to thrive with Anthony Richardson
NHL: Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche
Capitals put Alex Ovechkin on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least a week

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indosupreview_241120.jpg
Unpacking the stakes for Indiana vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_uscuclapreview_241120.jpg
Rose Bowl serves as the backdrop for USC-UCLA
tyler_warren.jpg
‘Pick 1' outcome in the Big Ten for Week 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
23XI Racing adds Riley Herbst in third Cup car for 2025 NASCAR season
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
NFL Week 12 Optimal FLEX Plays: Josh Downs will continue to thrive with Anthony Richardson
NHL: Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche
Capitals put Alex Ovechkin on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least a week

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indosupreview_241120.jpg
Unpacking the stakes for Indiana vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_uscuclapreview_241120.jpg
Rose Bowl serves as the backdrop for USC-UCLA
tyler_warren.jpg
‘Pick 1' outcome in the Big Ten for Week 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LPGA’s 2025 schedule features record $131 million in prize money

  
Published November 20, 2024 11:39 AM

The LPGA unveiled its 2025 schedule on Wednesday that will feature a record prize fund of more than $131 million across 35 events.

The LPGA’s total purse has increased roughly 90% since 2021, or more than $62 million. Sixteen events next year will have purses of at least $3 million, including 11 non-major tournaments.

Next year’s schedule will feature two new events, improved geographical flow and a longer offseason with the season beginning two weeks later.

New on the calendar are the Black Desert Championship in Utah, which hosted a PGA Tour event last month, and a return to Cancun, Mexico, for the first time since 2017, with both events scheduled for May.

Here’s the full schedule for 2025:

﻿Date Tournament Course Location Purse
Jan. 30-Feb. 2 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona Golf & Country Club Orlando, Florida $2M
Feb. 6-9 Founders Cup Bradenton Country Club Bradenton, Florida $2M
Feb. 20-23 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam Country Club (Old Course) Pattaya, Thailand $1.7M
Feb. 27-Mar. 2 HSBC Women’s World Championship Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course) Singapore $2.4M
March 6-9 Blue Bay LPGA Jian Lake Blue Bay Hainan, China $2.5M
March 20-23 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Palos Verdes Golf & Country Club Palos Verdes Estates, California $2M
March 27-30 Ford Championship Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass Chandler, Arizona $2.25M
April 2-6 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas $2M
April 17-20 JM Eagle Championship presented by Plastpro El Caballero Country Club Los Angeles $3.75M
April 24-27 The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods The Woodlands, Texas $7.9M
May 1-4 Black Desert Championship Black Desert Resort Ivins, Utah $3M
May 8-11 Mizuho Americas Open Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City, New Jersey $3M
May 22-25 Riviera Maya Open TBD Cancun, Mexico $2.5M
May 29-June 1 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally Erin Hills Erin, Wisconsin $12M
June 6-8 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) Galloway, New Jersey $1.75M
June 12-15 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield Country Club Belmont, Michigan $3M
June 19-22 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco Frisco, Texas $10.4M
June 26-29 Dow Championship Midland Country Club Midland, Michigan $3.3M
July 10-13 Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club Evian-les-Bains, France $8.0M
July 24-27 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Dundonald Links Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland $2M
July 31-Aug. 3 AIG Women’s Open Royal Porthcawl Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom $9.5M
Aug. 14-17 The Standard Portland Classic TBD Portland, Oregon $2M
Aug. 21-24 CPKC Women’s Open Mississauga Golf & Country Club Mississauga, Ontario, Canada $2.6M
Aug. 28-31 FM Championship TPC Boston Norton, Massachusetts $4.1M
Sept. 11-14 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G TPC River’s Bend Maineville, Ohio $2M
Sept. 19-21 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle Country Club Rogers, Arkansas $3M
Oct. 1-4 Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei Hoakalei Country Club Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii $3M
Oct. 9-12 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club China $2.2M
Oct. 16-19 BMW Ladies Championship TBD Korea $2.3M
Oct. 23-26 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown New Korea Country Club Goyang, Korea $2M
Oct. 30-Nov. 2 Maybank Championship Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $3M
Nov. 6-9 Toto Japan Classic Seta Golf Course Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan $2.1M
Nov. 13-16 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pelican Golf Club Belleair, Florida $3.25M
Nov. 20-23 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Florida $11M
Dec. 12-14 Grant Thornton Invitational Tiburon Golf Club Naples, Florida $2M