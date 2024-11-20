LPGA’s 2025 schedule features record $131 million in prize money
Published November 20, 2024 11:39 AM
The LPGA unveiled its 2025 schedule on Wednesday that will feature a record prize fund of more than $131 million across 35 events.
The LPGA’s total purse has increased roughly 90% since 2021, or more than $62 million. Sixteen events next year will have purses of at least $3 million, including 11 non-major tournaments.
Next year’s schedule will feature two new events, improved geographical flow and a longer offseason with the season beginning two weeks later.
New on the calendar are the Black Desert Championship in Utah, which hosted a PGA Tour event last month, and a return to Cancun, Mexico, for the first time since 2017, with both events scheduled for May.
Here’s the full schedule for 2025:
|Date
|Tournament
|Course
|Location
|Purse
|Jan. 30-Feb. 2
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
|Orlando, Florida
|$2M
|Feb. 6-9
|Founders Cup
|Bradenton Country Club
|Bradenton, Florida
|$2M
|Feb. 20-23
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam Country Club (Old Course)
|Pattaya, Thailand
|$1.7M
|Feb. 27-Mar. 2
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
|Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)
|Singapore
|$2.4M
|March 6-9
|Blue Bay LPGA
|Jian Lake Blue Bay
|Hainan, China
|$2.5M
|March 20-23
|Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
|Palos Verdes Golf & Country Club
|Palos Verdes Estates, California
|$2M
|March 27-30
|Ford Championship
|Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass
|Chandler, Arizona
|$2.25M
|April 2-6
|T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards
|Shadow Creek Golf Course
|Las Vegas
|$2M
|April 17-20
|JM Eagle Championship presented by Plastpro
|El Caballero Country Club
|Los Angeles
|$3.75M
|April 24-27
|The Chevron Championship
|The Club at Carlton Woods
|The Woodlands, Texas
|$7.9M
|May 1-4
|Black Desert Championship
|Black Desert Resort
|Ivins, Utah
|$3M
|May 8-11
|Mizuho Americas Open
|Liberty National Golf Club
|Jersey City, New Jersey
|$3M
|May 22-25
|Riviera Maya Open
|TBD
|Cancun, Mexico
|$2.5M
|May 29-June 1
|U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally
|Erin Hills
|Erin, Wisconsin
|$12M
|June 6-8
|ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
|Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course)
|Galloway, New Jersey
|$1.75M
|June 12-15
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|Blythefield Country Club
|Belmont, Michigan
|$3M
|June 19-22
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
|Frisco, Texas
|$10.4M
|June 26-29
|Dow Championship
|Midland Country Club
|Midland, Michigan
|$3.3M
|July 10-13
|Amundi Evian Championship
|Evian Resort Golf Club
|Evian-les-Bains, France
|$8.0M
|July 24-27
|ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open
|Dundonald Links
|Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland
|$2M
|July 31-Aug. 3
|AIG Women’s Open
|Royal Porthcawl
|Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom
|$9.5M
|Aug. 14-17
|The Standard Portland Classic
|TBD
|Portland, Oregon
|$2M
|Aug. 21-24
|CPKC Women’s Open
|Mississauga Golf & Country Club
|Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|$2.6M
|Aug. 28-31
|FM Championship
|TPC Boston
|Norton, Massachusetts
|$4.1M
|Sept. 11-14
|Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
|TPC River’s Bend
|Maineville, Ohio
|$2M
|Sept. 19-21
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
|Pinnacle Country Club
|Rogers, Arkansas
|$3M
|Oct. 1-4
|Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei
|Hoakalei Country Club
|Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|$3M
|Oct. 9-12
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden Golf Club
|China
|$2.2M
|Oct. 16-19
|BMW Ladies Championship
|TBD
|Korea
|$2.3M
|Oct. 23-26
|Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown
|New Korea Country Club
|Goyang, Korea
|$2M
|Oct. 30-Nov. 2
|Maybank Championship
|Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|$3M
|Nov. 6-9
|Toto Japan Classic
|Seta Golf Course
|Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan
|$2.1M
|Nov. 13-16
|The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
|Pelican Golf Club
|Belleair, Florida
|$3.25M
|Nov. 20-23
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Florida
|$11M
|Dec. 12-14
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|Tiburon Golf Club
|Naples, Florida
|$2M