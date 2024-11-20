LPGA’s 2025 schedule features record $131 million in prize money

The LPGA unveiled its 2025 schedule on Wednesday that will feature a record prize fund of more than $131 million across 35 events.

The LPGA’s total purse has increased roughly 90% since 2021, or more than $62 million. Sixteen events next year will have purses of at least $3 million, including 11 non-major tournaments.

Next year’s schedule will feature two new events, improved geographical flow and a longer offseason with the season beginning two weeks later.

New on the calendar are the Black Desert Championship in Utah, which hosted a PGA Tour event last month, and a return to Cancun, Mexico, for the first time since 2017, with both events scheduled for May.

Here’s the full schedule for 2025: