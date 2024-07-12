 Skip navigation
Ludvig Åberg leads Scottish Open after sneak peek at Royal Troon

  
Published July 12, 2024 10:34 AM
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
July 11, 2024 02:41 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Most players use the Genesis Scottish Open as a tune up for The Open Championship, but it was a scouting trip to Royal Troon that helped lift Ludvig Åberg into the lead at The Renaissance Club.

Åberg and Viktor Hovland played a practice round Monday at Royal Troon, the site of next week’s championship, and the extra practice on links turf, along with the extra day to adjust to the time change, has been beneficial this week.

“Links is a little bit different, whether you like it or not, and we’ve had two great days with the wind and the weather, but it was a great trip,” Åberg said. “It was nice to see it before the whole chaos starts next week and it was nice to see it in a little bit more of a calmer environment.”

Åberg fired a bogey-free 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Antoine Rozner at the Scottish Open.

“Our focus is here this week,” Åberg said. “We’re trying to perform the best we can and then when next week comes around the corner we’ll be ready for that.”