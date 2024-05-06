Ludvig Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo with knee issue

Scottie Scheffler won’t be the only top-10 player in the world who will miss this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Ludvig Åberg, the 24-year-old Swede who currently sits sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking, revealed Monday that he was dealing with a knee injury and needed to withdraw from the signature event at Quail Hollow Club, which begins Thursday.

“I was very excited to tee it up at Quail Hollow for the first time,” Åberg said. “Unfortunately, I’m dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it’s best that I take some additional time to rest.”

Åberg, who didn’t specify which knee, added that he still looks forward to playing next week’s PGA Championship. He was runner-up in his last major appearance – also his first career major start – at the Masters. He hadn’t played since a T-10 the following week at the RBC Heritage.

With Åberg pulling out of Wells Fargo, Peter Malnati takes his spot via the Aon Next 10, keeping the field at 69 players.