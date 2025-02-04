Mai Dechathipat excelling at Long Drive while both teaching and learning

For Mai Dechathipat, a former Wake Forest golfer, one club in her bag has remained unmatched—her driver. From the time she began competing in junior tournaments in Thailand to when we became college teammates, it was clear that nobody hit tee shots farther than Mai.

Personalities can be deceiving. Mai is soft-spoken, prefers to keep to herself and doesn’t seek the spotlight. Yet she’s a powerhouse in every sense of the word. Mai can do military push-ups with 2.5-pound plates in both hands, holds a personal record of 12 pull-ups, and can nearly hit a 390-yard drive.

To put it in perspective, the average LPGA tour player hits the driver 260 yards and the average PGA Tour player 295 yards. It’s safe to say, if you saw a 5-foot-7 woman pushing 188-mph ball speed with her drives, her quiet demeanor might surprise you.

So how does Mai channel her power? World Long Drive (WLD).

Unlike an 18-hole round of competition, professional long drivers compete on a range. Rather than just one chance to hit a fairway, they get six, with at least one drive needing to land within a 50-yard grid. “Long Drive tournaments are fast-paced and filled with adrenaline,” said Mai, who is competing in her fourth year of WLD. “There’s loud music and a hyped-up crowd. It’s a mix of skill, power and showmanship, creating an electric environment.”

In recent years, WLD has surged in popularity with modern stars like Kyle Berkshire and Bryson DeChambeau attracting a wider audience to the sport. Berkshire, a three-time WLD champion, holds the longest recorded drive at 480 yards. DeChambeau reached the quarterfinals in the PLDA World Championships in 2021 with a longest drive of 406 yards. The emergence of a women’s division in the early 2000s shattered boundaries regarding women’s power in golf. Sandra Carlborg, a six-time WLD champion, has hit drives surpassing 400 yards. Phillis Meti, a five-time WLD champion, holds the women’s record with a 414-yard drive in 2019.

“I believe Long Drive provides significant value to the golfing community because it not only showcases the athleticism and power in golf but is also an exciting complement to traditional golf,” said Mai, who quickly learned that gaining distance is much more nuanced than it appears.

“While power is important, true distance comes from efficiency and sequencing, and not just raw effort. Swinging out of control will often disrupt timing, balance and contact, which can lead to less distance instead of more. Personally, my long-drive swing is relatively short. As a former college golfer, I find it challenging to swing like a typical long-driver, but I’ve learned that everyone is different and it’s all about finding what works best for you.”

Mai took the Long Drive community by storm in 2024. She competed in four WLD tournaments over the summer and won three of them, in addition to a runner-up finish in the World Long Drive Championships in Atlanta. Mai also recorded the longest drive of the season at 387 yards. Her impressive performance earned her the women’s division player-of-the-year title and the People’s Choice Award for women’s division athlete of the year, reflecting her impact and popularity within the community.

“Mai is one of the most intelligent and driven people that I’ve ever met,” said Bobby Peterson, long-drive coach and owner of One Stop Power Shop.

In addition to fueling her long-drive passion, Mai is a full-time coach and spends her days teaching at Kohr Academy just outside Boston. For Mai, coaching and competing in WLD tournaments complement each other in many ways. “Competing in Long Drive often reminds me of what it feels like to be under pressure, which is a feeling my students experience,” said Mai. “Even though I’ve played Division I golf before, it’s easy to forget just how challenging it can be to perform when it matters.”

“My students will often ask about my Long Drive competitions, what the events are like, how far I hit the ball, and what it’s like to compete. These moments are a great way for me to show them that golf can be enjoyed in many different ways, whether that’s through traditional golf or something unique like Long Drive.”

Amidst her rise in popularity and success, the foundation of Mai’s achievements lies in her purpose. “I think why I compete isn’t just to win. Of course, when I’m on that tee box, I want to hit it well and winning definitely feels good. But competition for me is more like a vehicle to keep learning golf for my teaching,” she said.

“When it comes to learning, I think it’s pointless if it’s not applied or doesn’t benefit others. It may sound odd but the purpose of me chasing something isn’t just about achieving it, but about the lessons I learn, the people I meet and the experiences that shape me. The trophy is just cherry on top.”