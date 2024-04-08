 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Preview Day One
With support from Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris returns to Masters a year after surgery
A more confident cook: Levi Kitchen finds the recipe for success
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Preview Day One
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods

Top Clips

Spieth’s game, recent play suited for Augusta?
Korda on a ‘Tiger-esque pace’ in 2024
Edey vs. Clingan showdown has an old-school feel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Masters weather forecast: Thunderstorms, high winds expected on Thursday

  
Published April 8, 2024 01:02 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters could get off to a wet and windy start.

The latest forecast for Thursday’s opening round at Augusta National calls for a 90% chance of precipitation, 1 to 1½ inches of rainfall and up to 45 mph gusts as thunderstorms roll through beginning early Thursday morning.

Once the cold front passes, the rest of the week looks good – sunny, highs in the mid-70s and a moderate wind aside from Friday, which could see 30 mph gusts.

Last year, the tournament was thrown off schedule by severe weather for the first time since 2019, which featured an early, split-tee start to the final round. Last year’s second round was suspended twice for weather, with the second delay coming after several pine trees fell near the 17th tee. There was another delay Saturday, and the third round bled into Sunday morning. The tournament still finished by Sunday evening, though.