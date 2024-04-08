Masters weather forecast: Thunderstorms, high winds expected on Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters could get off to a wet and windy start.

The latest forecast for Thursday’s opening round at Augusta National calls for a 90% chance of precipitation, 1 to 1½ inches of rainfall and up to 45 mph gusts as thunderstorms roll through beginning early Thursday morning.

Once the cold front passes, the rest of the week looks good – sunny, highs in the mid-70s and a moderate wind aside from Friday, which could see 30 mph gusts.

Last year, the tournament was thrown off schedule by severe weather for the first time since 2019, which featured an early, split-tee start to the final round. Last year’s second round was suspended twice for weather, with the second delay coming after several pine trees fell near the 17th tee. There was another delay Saturday, and the third round bled into Sunday morning. The tournament still finished by Sunday evening, though.