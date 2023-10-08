Meet the 30 Korn Ferry grads who earned 2024 PGA Tour cards

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season wrapped up Sunday at the KFT Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana. For the first time, 30 PGA Tour cards were handed out for regular-season performance, including 14 that were not already locked up when the week began.

Here are snapshots at each of the 2023 graduates:

Ben Kohles

Age: 33

Residence: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

College (year turned pro): Virginia (2012)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 1st (2/8)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 54 (0/1)

Buzz: Kohles is headed back to the PGA Tour for the third time after losing his card following the 2013 and 2021-22 seasons, two campaigns in which he combined for just four top-25s. He ranked third in greens in regulation on the KFT this season.

Chan Kim

Age: 33

Residence: Gilbert, Arizona

College (year turned pro): Arizona State (2010)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 2nd (2/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 23 (0/0)

Buzz: An eight-time winner on the Japan Tour before he earned his KFT card via Q-School last year, Kim was ultra-consistent this season with 10 top-25 finishes. He won back-to-back events in August to lock up his PGA Tour card.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ - AUGUST 19: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina walks off the 18th tee during the 3rd round of the Korn Ferry Tour - Magnit Championship on August 19, 2023 at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alejandro Tosti

Age: 27

Residence: Gainesville, Florida

College (year turned pro): Florida (2018)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 3rd (1/10)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 4 (0/1)

Buzz: The gifted Argentine notched four top-4s before winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August. He was disqualified from the KFT’s first playoff event, though, due to a disciplinary issue, and missed the next event as well. If he can mature, his skillset is matched by very few – he was second on the KFT this season in driving distance and sixth in putting average while leading the tour in birdie or better percentage.

Rico Hoey

Age: 28

Residence: Rancho Cucamonga, California

College (year turned pro): USC (2017)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 4th (1/7)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 2 (0/0)

Buzz: After nearly giving up pro golf on several occasions, Hoey broke through in May by winning the Visit Knoxville Open, which punctuated a run of four top-3s in six starts. His nickname, “World’s Greatest Driver,” rings true as Hoey led the KFT in total driving this season.

Ben Silverman

Age: 35

Residence: Juno Beach, Florida

College (year turned pro): FAU (2010)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 5th (1/6)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 62 (0/1)

Buzz: The Canadian played back-to-back seasons on the PGA Tour before losing his card after the 2018-19 campaign. He never ranked outside the top 10 in points this season after winning the KFT’s second Bahamas event in a playoff. He was the tour’s leader in par-4 scoring this year.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 23, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pierceson Coody

Age: 23

Residence: Plano, Texas

College (year turned pro): Texas (2022)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 6th (2/4)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 9 (0/0)

Buzz: Despite logging seven PGA Tour starts this season, Coody still easily graduated thanks to a pair of victories among four top-10s on the KFT. He could stand to develop more consistency – he missed nine cuts in 21 starts – but few drive it better (fourth in total driving).

Grayson Murray

Age: 30

Residence: Raleigh, North Carolina

College (year turned pro): Wake Forest/East Carolina/Arizona State (2015)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 7th (2/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 127 (1/8)

Buzz: The former PGA Tour winner captured a pair of titles on the KFT this year, including at one of the playoff events, the Simmons Bank Open. He also had a couple top-10s on the PGA Tour in 12 starts this season.

Paul Barjon

Age: 31

Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

College (year turned pro): TCU (2016)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 8th (2/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 35 (0/1)

Buzz: Notched one top-10 in 26 starts in his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2021-22 and finished No. 171 in FedExCup points to lose his card. Won the Memorial Health Championship in July to move up to No. 28 in KFT points, and after slipping to No. 45, his victory at the KFT Championship sealed his second graduation.

Max Greyserman

Age: 28

Residence: Boca Raton, Florida

College (year turned pro): Duke (2017)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 9th (0/5)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 1 (0/0)

Buzz: No wins but two runner-up finishes this summer helped Greyserman climb into the top 10 in points and graduate for the first time in his third full KFT season.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Chandler Phillips of the United States and his caddie walk across the 11th hole during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 24, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chandler Phillips

Age: 26

Residence: College Station, Texas

College (year turned pro): Texas A&M (2019)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 10th (1/5)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 5 (0/0)

Buzz: A first-team All-American in college, Phillips made 15 starts in 2020-21 after beginning the KFT’s super season with no status, but he didn’t earn his full card until this year. He missed 12 cuts in 24 starts, but he won the KFT’s season opener and was also co-runner-up at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in July.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Age: 23

Residence: Champaign, Illinois

College (year turned pro): Illinois (2023)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 11th (1/6)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 1 (0/0)

Buzz: The Belgian couldn’t have drawn up a much better start to his pro career, winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am in a playoff in his first pro start, losing in a playoff the next week and then rattling off four more top-10s in a row.

David Skinns

Age: 41

Residence: Suwanee, Georgia

College (year turned pro): Tennessee (2005)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 12th (1/5)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 28 (0/0)

Buzz: All five of Skinns’ top-10s, including his win at the Club Car Championship (the third of his KFT career), happened prior to July. Still, he was able to secure a return to the PGA Tour, where he played in 2021-22, logging 23 starts yet no top-25s.

Jake Knapp

Age: 29

Residence: Costa Mesa, California

College (year turned pro): UCLA (2016)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 13th (0/10)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 4 (0/0)

Buzz: The three-time PGA Tour Canada winner had just one top-10 in 36 KFT starts in 2020-21, but he notched 10 in 22 starts this year while missing only two cuts.

NEWBURGH, INDIANA - OCTOBER 07: Jacob Bridgeman of the United States looks over a putt on the second hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Club on October 07, 2023 in Newburgh, Indiana. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jacob Bridgeman

Age: 23

Residence: Clemson, South Carolina

College (year turned pro): Clemson (2022)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 14th (0/6)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 4 (0/0)

Buzz: The KFT’s top scrambler this year had as many top-6s (four) as missed cuts in what was a consistent campaign. He also cracked the top 15 in total driving and greens in regulation percentage.

Jimmy Stanger

Age: 28

Residence: Tampa, Florida

College (year turned pro): Virginia (2017)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 15th (1/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 5 (0/0)

Buzz: Though he had just three top-10s this season, he did post four other top-15s in addition to his victory at the Compliance Solutions Championship in June. After five seasons on the KFT, he’s finally graduated.

Norman Xiong

Age: 24

Residence: Las Vegas

College (year turned pro): Oregon (2018)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 16th (1/2)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 11 (0/0)

Buzz: At last, the former prodigy and can’t-miss prospect is headed to the PGA Tour. He won a year ago on the KFT, but he couldn’t crack the graduation threshold with just nine starts. He nearly captured the Visit Knoxville Open in May and hovered around the top 50 in points for much of the summer before winning the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship a couple weeks ago to lock up his card. The iron play is still a concern (No. 117 in greens in regulation), but he was a top 35 driver and putter on the KFT this year.

Nicholas Lindheim

Age: 38

Residence: Satellite Beach, Florid

College (year turned pro): N/A (2006)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 17th (1/5)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 68 (0/1)

Buzz: Posted a win and four other top-10s in just eight KFT starts this season as he battled back issues.

NEWBURGH, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Joe Highsmith of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National Golf Club on October 08, 2023 in Newburgh, Indiana. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joe Highsmith

Age: 23

Residence: Lakewood, Washington

College (year turned pro): Pepperdine (2022)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 18th (0/4)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 2 (0/0)

Buzz: Inside the top 30 for much of the spring, the bucket hat-wearing lefty used a T-2 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship to enter the KFT season final at No. 27 in points. He then carded seven birdies and an eagle on Sunday at Vic National to ensure his graduation.

Patrick Fishburn

Age: 31

Residence: Ogden, Utah

College (year turned pro): BYU (2018)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 19th (0/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 1 (0/0)

Buzz: He led the KFT in greens in regulation percentage, which helped him overcome a five-straight-MC start to the year. Ended up three places shy of a PGA Tour card after year’s KFT Finals. Stands 6 feet, 4 inches, and was also a standout basketball player in high school before a broken foot led him to playing college golf.

Mac Meissner

Age: 24

Residence: Dallas

College (year turned pro): SMU (2021)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 20th (0/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 4 (0/0)

Buzz: His T-3 at the KFT Championship was his third top-3 finish of the season, though his biggest highlight was the 59 he fired during the Lecom Suncoast Classic in April.

Tom Whitney

Age: 34

Residence: Dallas

College (year turned pro): Air Force (2010)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 21st (0/6)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 3 (0/0)

Buzz: A nuclear missile operator during his four-year career in the Air Force, Whitney matched his number of top-10s (six) from each of the previous two KFT seasons combined. Three of those top-10s with top-3s, and two came before April.

Kevin Dougherty

Age: 32

Residence: Stillwater, Oklahoma

College (year turned pro): Oklahoma State (2014)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 22nd (0/5)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 5 (0/0)

Buzz: He notched a runner-up finish in four of five seasons on the KFT, including this year. He also finished No. 26 in points in 2018 to narrowly miss graduating.

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: Chris Gotterup of the United States walks to the second hole during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chris Gotterup

Age: 24

Residence: Edmond, Oklahoma

College (year turned pro): Oklahoma (2022)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 23rd (0/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 13 (0/2)

Buzz: The winner of both the 2022 Haskins and Nicklaus awards, Gotterup played his way into the KFT Finals via his PGA Tour starts last summer. Then in his rookie KFT season, he missed just three cuts in 24 starts. His prospects on the PGA Tour are high considering he’s 10 for 13 in cuts made on the big tour and has considerable length (second on the KFT in driving distance) and ball-striking ability (ninth in GIR).

Wilson Furr

Age: 25

Residence: Birmingham, Alabama

College (year turned pro): Alabama (2021)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 24th (0/5)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 3 (0/0)

Buzz: Had a scare in the spring as he missed the cut at the Lecom Suncoast Classic after a two-shot penalty for taking an unauthorized shuttle ride. He barely got into his next event on his number, but went T-7 and then T-2 to vault into the top 30. Two more top-6s in August got him back inside the bubble, and he once again moved into the top 30 at the KFT Championship, where he finished T-6 after making par from an adjacent fairway at his final hole.

Parker Coody

Age: 23

Residence: Plano, Texas

College (year turned pro): Texas (2022)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 25th (0/5)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 3 (0/0)

Buzz: Will join his twin brother on the PGA Tour thanks to five top-5s, which helped him erase his season-starting skid of four MCs in five starts.

Josh Teater

Age: 44

Residence: Lexington, Kentucky

College (year turned pro): Morehead State (2001)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 26th (0/4)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 220 (0/14)

Buzz: This will be Teater’s third different stint on the PGA Tour and first season as a card-carrying PGA Tour member since he played 17 events in 2020-21. He ended a late-summer slump with a T-7 in Columbus, Ohio, before moving inside the top 30 at Vic National, where he was a co-leader after 54 holes and played his last five holes in 1 under to avoid missing out on promotion.

Ryan McCormick

Age: 31

Residence: Jacksonville, Florida

College (year turned pro): St. John’s (2014)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 27th (0/4)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 2 (0/0)

Buzz: Hung onto a top-30 spot despite closing his season MC, MC, T-41 and finishing outside the top 100 in driving accuracy and greens in regulation percentage. Third in total birdies made, though.

Scott Gutschewski

Age: 47

Residence: Elkhorn, Nebraska

College (year turned pro): Nebraska (1999)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 28th (1/2)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 137 (0/3)

Buzz: The veteran heads back to the PGA Tour after one season away. He notched his third career KFT victory – and first since 2008 – at the Lecom Suncoast Classic in April and was T-5 the very next week. Those were his only two top-10s the whole season.

Roger Sloan

Age: 36

Residence: Houston

College (year turned pro): UTEP (2009)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 29th (0/1)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 129 (0/5)

Buzz: Sank a 12-foot par save on his last hole at the KFT Championship to notch his second top-10 of the season and move into the top 30. He played four straight seasons on the PGA Tour with two seconds before losing his card after last season.

Rafa Campos

Age: 35

Residence: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

College (year turned pro): VCU (2011)

2023 KFT points rank (wins/top-10s): 30th (0/3)

Career PGA Tour starts (wins/top-10s): 55 (0/5)

Buzz: He missed a short putt on his last hole of the KFT Championship, but a two-shot penalty dealt to Shad Tuten after his round ensured that Campos would finish just inside the bubble. Missed 18 of 25 cuts in his only previous season on the PGA Tour, in 2020-21.