Ben Griffin, Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin surges at Colonial with Rickie Fowler stalking and Scottie Scheffler 10 shots back
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Distance-measuring devices receive 'mixed review' as PGA Tour evaluates test period
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Podcast: Northwestern upsets Stanford for first national women's title; NCAA men's preview

nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Memorial Tournament 2025 field: Rory McIlroy skipping Jack’s event for first time since 2017

  
Published May 23, 2025 05:53 PM

Rory McIlroy is skipping the Memorial Tournament, which will take place May 29-June 1 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, for the first time in eight years.

Competing likely would have meant four consecutive starts for the Masters champion as he is expected the play the following three weeks, including the Canadian Open, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will return to Jack’s Place to defend his title in the seventh of eight signature events on Tour this season (Travelers being No. 8).

Jack Nicklaus is the tournament host and will welcome a field of 72 players, which will be finalized after the Charles Schwab Challenge. Here’s a look at the initial field as of the Friday entry deadline: