Memorial Tournament 2025 field: Rory McIlroy skipping Jack’s event for first time since 2017

Rory McIlroy is skipping the Memorial Tournament, which will take place May 29-June 1 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, for the first time in eight years.

Competing likely would have meant four consecutive starts for the Masters champion as he is expected the play the following three weeks, including the Canadian Open, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will return to Jack’s Place to defend his title in the seventh of eight signature events on Tour this season (Travelers being No. 8).

Jack Nicklaus is the tournament host and will welcome a field of 72 players, which will be finalized after the Charles Schwab Challenge. Here’s a look at the initial field as of the Friday entry deadline: