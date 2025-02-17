 Skip navigation
Mexico Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published February 17, 2025 09:36 AM

The West Coast swing is over and the PGA Tour is headed south for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Mexico Open?

Feb. 20-23 at VidantaWorld course (7,436 yards, par 71) in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to watch the Mexico Open

(All times EST)

Feb. 20

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 21

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 22

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 3-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Feb. 23

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 3-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Who is in the field at the Mexico Open?

This is a full-field PGA Tour event with 132 players scheduled to compete. Some of the notables in attendance include Akshay Bhatia, Blades Brown, Joel Dahmen, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, defending champion Jake Knapp, Patrick Rodgers and U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester Barrio.

Click here for the updated field and leaderboard.

What is the Mexico Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $7 million with $1,260,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Who won the 2024 Mexico Open?

Knapp, a PGA Tour rookie, lost four shots in seven holes but hung on for a two-shot victory over Sam Valimaki. Knapp never lost his lead in the final round, despite struggling to hit fairways and greens. A remarkable short game, however, kept him in front and allowed him to go bogey-free over his final 15 holes in shooting even-par 71.