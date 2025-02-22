 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round Two
Averaging over 320 yards off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter (61) powers way to Mexico Open lead
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Tomaszow Mazowiecki
Erin Jackson, Jordan Stolz win on speed skating World Cup in rivals' absences

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Tee times and how to watch Round 3

  
Published February 21, 2025 10:52 PM

The PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld continues Saturday, following a cut to 77 players.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round in Vallarta, Mexico (click here for TV times and stream links).

Time
TeePlayers
10:35 AM
EST		1

Harry Hall

Frankie Capan III

Justin Hastings
(a)

10:35 AM
EST		10

Ricky Castillo

Fred Biondi

Erik van Rooyen

10:46 AM
EST		1

Rafael Campos

Mason Andersen

Taylor Montgomery

10:46 AM
EST		10

Thriston Lawrence

Blades Brown

Andrew Putnam

10:57 AM
EST		1

Joe Highsmith

Michael Kim

Rasmus Højgaard

10:57 AM
EST		10

Quade Cummins

Thorbjørn Olesen

Joel Dahmen

11:08 AM
EST		1

Takumi Kanaya

Aaron Baddeley

Victor Perez

11:08 AM
EST		10

Adam Svensson

Niklas Nørgaard

Chad Ramey

11:19 AM
EST		1

Greyson Sigg

Matt McCarty

Chandler Phillips

11:19 AM
EST		10

Henrik Norlander

Peter Malnati

Noah Goodwin

11:30 AM
EST		1

Patrick Rodgers

John Pak

Hayden Springer

11:30 AM
EST		10

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
(a)

Sam Ryder

Ben Martin

11:41 AM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Vincent Norrman

Kris Ventura

11:41 AM
EST		10

Jonathan Byrd

Ben Kohles

C.T. Pan

11:52 AM
EST		1

Alejandro Tosti

Jeremy Paul

Lanto Griffin

11:52 AM
EST		10

David Lipsky

Emiliano Grillo

Kevin Yu

12:03 PM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Alex Smalley

Francesco Molinari

12:03 PM
EST		10

Thomas Rosenmueller

Jake Knapp

Matteo Manassero

12:14 PM
EST		1

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Jesper Svensson

12:14 PM
EST		10

Karl Vilips

Max McGreevy

Santiago de la Fuente

12:25 PM
EST		1

Isaiah Salinda

Sami Valimaki

Ryan Gerard

12:25 PM
EST		10

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Taylor Moore

12:36 PM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Ben Griffin

Akshay Bhatia

12:36 PM
EST		10

Scott Piercy

Harry Higgs

Danny Walker

12:47 PM
EST		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Stephan Jaeger

Brian Campbell

12:47 PM
EST		10

Riley Lewis

Antoine Rozner