Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Tee times and how to watch Round 3
The PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld continues Saturday, following a cut to 77 players.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round in Vallarta, Mexico (click here for TV times and stream links).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Harry Hall
Frankie Capan III
Justin Hastings
|10:35 AM
EST
|10
Ricky Castillo
Fred Biondi
Erik van Rooyen
|10:46 AM
EST
|1
Rafael Campos
Mason Andersen
Taylor Montgomery
|10:46 AM
EST
|10
Thriston Lawrence
Blades Brown
Andrew Putnam
|10:57 AM
EST
|1
Joe Highsmith
Michael Kim
Rasmus Højgaard
|10:57 AM
EST
|10
Quade Cummins
Thorbjørn Olesen
Joel Dahmen
|11:08 AM
EST
|1
Takumi Kanaya
Aaron Baddeley
Victor Perez
|11:08 AM
EST
|10
Adam Svensson
Niklas Nørgaard
Chad Ramey
|11:19 AM
EST
|1
Greyson Sigg
Matt McCarty
Chandler Phillips
|11:19 AM
EST
|10
Henrik Norlander
Peter Malnati
Noah Goodwin
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Patrick Rodgers
John Pak
Hayden Springer
|11:30 AM
EST
|10
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
Sam Ryder
Ben Martin
|11:41 AM
EST
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Vincent Norrman
Kris Ventura
|11:41 AM
EST
|10
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Kohles
C.T. Pan
|11:52 AM
EST
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Jeremy Paul
Lanto Griffin
|11:52 AM
EST
|10
David Lipsky
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Yu
|12:03 PM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Alex Smalley
Francesco Molinari
|12:03 PM
EST
|10
Thomas Rosenmueller
Jake Knapp
Matteo Manassero
|12:14 PM
EST
|1
Steven Fisk
Kevin Roy
Jesper Svensson
|12:14 PM
EST
|10
Karl Vilips
Max McGreevy
Santiago de la Fuente
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Isaiah Salinda
Sami Valimaki
Ryan Gerard
|12:25 PM
EST
|10
Chan Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Taylor Moore
|12:36 PM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Ben Griffin
Akshay Bhatia
|12:36 PM
EST
|10
Scott Piercy
Harry Higgs
Danny Walker
|12:47 PM
EST
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Stephan Jaeger
Brian Campbell
|12:47 PM
EST
|10
Riley Lewis
Antoine Rozner