Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2024 season
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2024 season
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Anthony Rizzo becomes free agent after Yankees decline $17 million option

nbc_pl_ip2ndyellow_241102.jpg
Phillips sent off against Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal_241102.jpg
Ayew slots home 94th-minute equalizer v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_nfodoi2ndgoal_241102.jpg
Aina rockets Forest 3-0 ahead of West Ham

Nelly Korda to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

  
Published November 2, 2024 01:01 PM

LPGA star Nelly Korda will be featured in the the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The SI Swimsuit Instagram account revealed the news on Saturday, with the issue set for a May release.

korda_SI_swimsuit.jpg

SI Swimsuit Instagram

Korda is the currently world No. 1 in the women’s games and has six tour victories this season. She is expected to return to action in two weeks, after battling what she said was a “minor neck injury.”

The 26-year-old also stepped outside the golf world earlier this year when she attended the Met Gala.