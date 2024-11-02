Nelly Korda to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

LPGA star Nelly Korda will be featured in the the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The SI Swimsuit Instagram account revealed the news on Saturday, with the issue set for a May release.

SI Swimsuit Instagram

Korda is the currently world No. 1 in the women’s games and has six tour victories this season. She is expected to return to action in two weeks, after battling what she said was a “minor neck injury.”

The 26-year-old also stepped outside the golf world earlier this year when she attended the Met Gala.