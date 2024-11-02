Nelly Korda to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
Published November 2, 2024 01:01 PM
LPGA star Nelly Korda will be featured in the the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
The SI Swimsuit Instagram account revealed the news on Saturday, with the issue set for a May release.
Korda is the currently world No. 1 in the women’s games and has six tour victories this season. She is expected to return to action in two weeks, after battling what she said was a “minor neck injury.”
The 26-year-old also stepped outside the golf world earlier this year when she attended the Met Gala.