Nelly Korda’s alter ego ‘Norry’ wins again, remains perfect in 2024 Solheim Cup

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Norry Korda and Allisen Corpuz prevailed again in Saturday’s morning foursomes, defeating Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, 1 up.

Wait, Norry?

“My alter ego,” Nelly Korda said.

“I got announced on the opening ceremony as Norry, so we went with it as kind of a joke. It’s been such a fun week.”

Winning is fun and it’s all Korda has done through three sessions in the 19th Solheim Cup. She and Corpuz have won both their foursomes matches and she teamed with Megan Khang to win in fourballs on Friday.

Korda will sit out Saturday’s afternoon fourballs, with the U.S. leading Europe, 8-4.

Making her fourth Solheim Cup appearance, Korda now has a 10-4-1 career record. She is 2-1-0 in singles, with that format being contested Sunday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.