Nine of 12 U.S. Ryder Cuppers get first looks at Marco Simone

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASKET-WC-2023-USA-CAN
U.S. finishes fourth at FIBA World Cup, loses three games for first time since 2004 Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - Qualifying Heat
Dr. Diandra: Execution key at Kansas for championship contenders
Notre Dame v NC State
Highlights: No. 10 Notre Dame 45, North Carolina State 24 — Rain delay gives Irish coaches time to pick the perfect, explosive next move

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_charlottemarylandeverytd_230909.jpg
Every touchdown from Charlotte vs. Maryland
nbc_cfb_tauliaeverytd_230909.jpg
Every Taulia Tagovailoa throw against Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASKET-WC-2023-USA-CAN
U.S. finishes fourth at FIBA World Cup, loses three games for first time since 2004 Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - Qualifying Heat
Dr. Diandra: Execution key at Kansas for championship contenders
Notre Dame v NC State
Highlights: No. 10 Notre Dame 45, North Carolina State 24 — Rain delay gives Irish coaches time to pick the perfect, explosive next move

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_charlottemarylandeverytd_230909.jpg
Every touchdown from Charlotte vs. Maryland
nbc_cfb_tauliaeverytd_230909.jpg
Every Taulia Tagovailoa throw against Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nine of 12 U.S. Ryder Cuppers get first looks at Marco Simone

  
Published September 9, 2023 01:17 PM

Nine of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cuppers got their first looks at this year’s venue, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, on Saturday.

According to The Associated Press, all but Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele flew to Rome on Friday evening for a 36-hole scouting trip. U.S. captain Zach Johnson told the AP of their absences, the three missing team members “have family matters that definitely supersede what we’re doing.” Spieth’s wife, Annie, is about to give birth to their second child while Cantlay and Schauffele aren’t in Rome because of “prior family commitments,” the PGA of America’s Julius Mason told the AP.

The DP World Tour’s Italian Open has been contested at Marco Simone each of the past three years, though no Americans on Johnson’s squad have played it. That’s compared to this year’s European team, which has two players – Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard – who have won at Marco Simone and another pair – Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick – who have been runner-up on the layout.

Between Saturday practice rounds, Johnson commented on his players’ initial impressions. He added that the team is playing in carts, as just two caddies made the trip.

“The common sentiments that I heard on the golf course was they really liked it, which is awesome, and I knew they would because Marco Simone is very, very good,” Johnson said. “The rough was very thick. That was the other nugget that we talked about a lot. The putting greens were very good, very true, very nice. The fairways were awesome. It’s a great test and it’s a really, really good match-play golf course. So the guys are excited about the competition.”

Team Europe will hold a scouting trip of their own at Marco Simone on Monday.