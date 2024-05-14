Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Updated Odds and Analysis of Each Horse

The 149th Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse-racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Coverage of the 2024 Preakness Stakes will begin on NBC and Peacock at 4:30P ET.

CNBC and Peacock will carry the early afternoon races from Pimlico beginning at 1:30P ET. Viewers can also stream Preakness coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Post time for The Preakness Stakes is slated for 6:50P ET on Saturday.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight throughout the Triple Crown season weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Following a win in one of the closest finishes in the history of the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan continues his bid for the Holy Grail of horse-racing.

Despite his success at Churchill Downs, Mystik Dan (5-2) is not the favorite for the the second leg of the Triple Crown. That honor belongs to the Bob Baffert-trained Muth (8-5). The favorite won the Arkansas Derby with Mystik Dan having finished third. Having not run in the Kentucky Derby, Muth enters the Preakness far fresher than the Derby winner who will be racing with just two weeks of rest for the second time in his career. Mystik Dan finished fifth in an allowance race at Churchill Downs two weeks after winning a maiden special weight event in November of last year. No question Trainer Kenny McPeek is hoping for a better result this weekend.

Tuscan Gold (8-1) and Imagination (6-1) are also among the favorites in the 11-horse field.

The Tale of the Tape for the 149th Preakness Stakes

What: The 149th Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD

Distance: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Time: 6:50P ET

Weather Forecast: 74 degrees but a 40% chance of showers

Network: NBC (beginning at 4:30P ET)

Streaming: Peacock

Looking to place a wager on The Preakness or simply interested in learning more about the horses in the field for Saturday’s Preakness? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from a recent race.

Mugatu (20-1)

Uncle Heavy (20-1)

Catching Freedom (6-1)

Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat

Finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby

Has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and will look for a fourth at Pimlico.

Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Catching Freedom.

Muth (8-5)

Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: J. Hernandez

Won the Arkansas Derby and was 2nd in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

The favorite in the race and the unquestioned class of this field. Went to court to attempt to get the Baffert suspension at Churchill Downs lifted but was denied and thus did not race in the Kentucky Derby.

Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Muth.

Mystik Dan (5-2)

Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.

Winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Has little experience racing on short rest and what little experience he has yielded poor results

Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Mystik Dan.

Seize the Grey (15-1)

Just Steel (15-1)

Tuscan Gold (8-1)

Imagination (5-1)

Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: F. Dettori

Placed 2nd in the Santa Anita Derby

Did not race in the Kentucky Derby due to the Baffert suspension. Has yet to finish worse than 2nd in six career starts.

Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Imagination

Watch The Preakness Stakes on NBC. Enjoy a couple of sweats but please bet responsibly.