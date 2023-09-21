PGA responds to Stacy Lewis’ criticism: We’re ‘enthusiastic supporters’

A day after U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis said the PGA of America missed an opportunity to better promote the LPGA’s biennial team competition in tandem with next week’s Ryder Cup, the PGA has responded.

Lewis spoke to reporters Wednesday at Finca Cortesin in Spain, site of this week’s Solheim Cup, saying, “I thought this could have been marketed together as two weeks in Europe, two cups for play. … I thought it was a massive missed opportunity. We tried to do a little bit with the guys and just weren’t really able to move things along the way I would have liked. I tried. I tried really hard, actually. I probably spent more time on it than I should have.”

On Thursday morning, Golfweek shared a statement from the PGA of America that laid out what the organization has done to support the Solheim Cup.

“We are enthusiastic supporters of the U.S. Solheim Cup Team and are promoting the Solheim Cup in a number of ways,” the statement read. “For starters, we are creating digital assets and collaborating with our friends at the LPGA on our social media channels. For the first time, we produced a U.S. Ryder Cup Team video in which the players and our Captain expressed their support for the Solheim Cup Team.

“We are also supporting the Solheim Cup with editorial content on PGA.com and by engaging with Solheim Cup content across PGA of America channels. Finally, our CEO Seth Waugh will be onsite in Spain to cheer on the U.S. Solheim Cup Team for all of us. While scheduling and logistics challenges precluded some other joint activations, the PGA of America will help to raise awareness in a meaningful way through our digital and social media efforts.”

The statement coincided with a PGA social post of several U.S. Ryder Cuppers wishing their American Solheim Cuppers good luck.

Both PGA and Ryder Cup USA social platforms have shared or re-shared some Solheim-related posts over the past couple weeks, including a betting post on both Cups.

