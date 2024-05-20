 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
How to watch 2024 NCAA women’s golf championships, Charles Schwab Challenge
New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 2
Baltimore Orioles Corbin Burnes
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 8 review

Top Clips

celtics_pacers.jpg
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
nbc_golf_rexlavpodxandertiming_240519.jpg
What was different for Schauffele at Valhalla?
nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
How to watch 2024 NCAA women’s golf championships, Charles Schwab Challenge
New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 2
Baltimore Orioles Corbin Burnes
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 8 review

Top Clips

celtics_pacers.jpg
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
nbc_golf_rexlavpodxandertiming_240519.jpg
What was different for Schauffele at Valhalla?
nbc_nas_allstarhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Under for Oilers-Canucks Game 7 an intriguing bet

May 20, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze Oilers-Canucks Game 7 and share why they are intrigued by the Under as well as Evan Bouchard's price as a long shot to win the Conn Smythe Trophy on Bet the Edge.
Up Next
celtics_pacers.jpg
6:40
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenhl_240519.jpg
8:03
Under for Oilers-Canucks Game 7 an intriguing bet
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btescheduleimpressions_240516.jpg
5:49
Betting takeaways from 2024 NFL schedule release
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteramslions_240516.jpg
3:30
Rams could feel Donald’s absence vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethundermavs_240516.jpg
6:00
Twists and turns in Thunder-Mavs confound
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteearlycoty_240515.jpg
2:04
Evaluating early picks in crowded NFL COTY market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepreaknessupdate_240515.jpg
3:17
Analyzing Preakness favorites after Muth’s scratch
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btehandicappingnflschedule_240515.jpg
7:32
How does schedule release impact team win totals?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepgafavorites_240514.jpg
5:44
Scheffler, McIlroy have ‘fair’ prices at Valhalla
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekoepka_240514.jpg
5:22
Koepka’s PGA Championship odds are ‘too rich’
Now Playing