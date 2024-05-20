 Skip navigation
Timber upbeat about Arsenal's future & hunger

May 20, 2024 07:00 AM
Jurrien Timber reflected on returning from an ACL tear during Arsenal's final match and spoke with Joe Prince-Wright about the Gunners' mentality after coming up agonizingly short in the Premier League title race.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_240519.jpg
10:46
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240519.jpg
4:27
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240519.jpg
53:04
PL Update: Man City win fourth-straight title
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thiagosilvagoodbye_240519.jpg
8:30
Silva bids farewell to Chelsea after four seasons
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_240519.jpg
4:19
Rice: Arsenal has ‘been everything I’ve expected’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_240519.jpg
1:18
Pochettino comments on his Chelsea future
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_240519.jpg
1:43
Postecoglou refuses to let Spurs settle for fifth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_liverpoolfuture_240519.jpg
1:16
How will Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matchdayallgoals_240519.jpg
20:21
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240519.jpg
1:28
Moyes ‘extremely proud’ of his time at West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mancitybreacheslatest_240519.jpg
4:07
Does Manchester City’s success have an asterisk?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240519.jpg
5:49
Guardiola on Man City’s fourth-straight PL title
Now Playing