PGA Tour fall schedule unveiled: New Utah event; Fortinet out as sponsor

The PGA Tour unveiled its fall schedule on Monday with few changes from last year.

Out of eight official events, just one – the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah – is new while Fortinet is the only title sponsor not returning; Sports Business Journal reported that Fortinet had asked to get out of its deal, and a replacement is still to be determined for the fall opener in Napa, California.

Here is a look at the full schedule, including the Presidents Cup and unofficial events:

Sept. 12-15: Napa Valley Golf Championship (sponsor TBD)

Sept. 19-22: OFF

Sept 26-29: Presidents Cup*

Oct. 3-6: Sanderson Farms Championship

Oct. 10-13: Black Desert Championship

Oct. 17-20: Shriners Children’s Open

Oct. 24-27: Zozo Championship

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: OFF

Nov. 7-10: WWT Championship

Nov. 14-17: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 21-24: RSM Classic

Nov. 28-Dec. 1: OFF

Dec. 5-8: Hero World Challenge*

Dec. 13-15: Grant Thornton Invitational*

Dec. 21-22: PNC Championship*

*no FedExCup points awarded

For the second straight year the fall series will serve as the last chance for players who finished Nos. 51 and beyond in the FedExCup standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship to improve their status. Nos. 51-60 after the RSM Classic will earn spots in the first two signature events of 2025 while winners of fall events get into The Sentry and the Masters. The top 125 players in points at the end of the fall will retain full Tour membership.