 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Preview Day One
‘What is the deal with all the aliens?’ Viktor Hovland’s curiosity extends way beyond golf
NBA: Finals-Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
NBA Roundtable: Early 2024-25 power rankings
Fantasy-Life-x-Rotoworld-Draft-Guide-1920x1080-vPromo3.png
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_mcilroyanalysis_240715.jpg
‘Clock is ticking’ for McIlroy at The Open
nbc_golf_lf_lewisreportschefflerandrory_240715.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy get ready for the Open
nbc_cyc_tour21fullepisode_240715.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Preview Day One
‘What is the deal with all the aliens?’ Viktor Hovland’s curiosity extends way beyond golf
NBA: Finals-Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
NBA Roundtable: Early 2024-25 power rankings
Fantasy-Life-x-Rotoworld-Draft-Guide-1920x1080-vPromo3.png
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_mcilroyanalysis_240715.jpg
‘Clock is ticking’ for McIlroy at The Open
nbc_golf_lf_lewisreportschefflerandrory_240715.jpg
Scheffler, McIlroy get ready for the Open
nbc_cyc_tour21fullepisode_240715.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour fall schedule unveiled: New Utah event; Fortinet out as sponsor

  
Published July 15, 2024 01:16 PM

The PGA Tour unveiled its fall schedule on Monday with few changes from last year.

Out of eight official events, just one – the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah – is new while Fortinet is the only title sponsor not returning; Sports Business Journal reported that Fortinet had asked to get out of its deal, and a replacement is still to be determined for the fall opener in Napa, California.

Here is a look at the full schedule, including the Presidents Cup and unofficial events:

Sept. 12-15: Napa Valley Golf Championship (sponsor TBD)
Sept. 19-22: OFF
Sept 26-29: Presidents Cup*
Oct. 3-6: Sanderson Farms Championship
Oct. 10-13: Black Desert Championship
Oct. 17-20: Shriners Children’s Open
Oct. 24-27: Zozo Championship
Oct. 31-Nov. 3: OFF
Nov. 7-10: WWT Championship
Nov. 14-17: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Nov. 21-24: RSM Classic
Nov. 28-Dec. 1: OFF
Dec. 5-8: Hero World Challenge*
Dec. 13-15: Grant Thornton Invitational*
Dec. 21-22: PNC Championship*

*no FedExCup points awarded

For the second straight year the fall series will serve as the last chance for players who finished Nos. 51 and beyond in the FedExCup standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship to improve their status. Nos. 51-60 after the RSM Classic will earn spots in the first two signature events of 2025 while winners of fall events get into The Sentry and the Masters. The top 125 players in points at the end of the fall will retain full Tour membership.