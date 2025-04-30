 Skip navigation
MLB
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. to make long-awaited return to the mound

  
Published April 30, 2025 02:08 PM

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr is to start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox in his first major league appearance since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia.

“I’m really excited to have him on the mound on Sunday,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “He’s worked his tail off to get back to this point, and this whole entire team and this city should be excited to get Lance back.”

An All-Star in 2018, McCullers had surgery on June 13, 2023, to repair his right flexor tendon and to remove a bone spur. The 31-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session last June but had a setback and was shut down for the year. He has made four minor league rehab starts this year, allowing four runs and 10 hits over 12 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts and six walks.

In his last appearance, he struck out seven in five shutout innings for Double-A Corpus Christi.

“My last two outings I’ve felt really good, my stuff has been pretty crisp,” McCullers said.

He is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA in seven seasons, all with Houston. McCullers first injured his flexor tendon while pitching on short rest during the 2021 AL Division Series. He missed the first four months of the 2022 season.

“Been waiting for it for a long time,” McCullers said. “Almost feel like I’m making my debut in some aspects, but it’s been a really long road for me.”

McCullers has missed three full seasons since making his major league debut in 2015.

“It would’ve been a pretty sad ending to my story,” McCullers said.