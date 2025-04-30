America’s Pick: Who will win the 151st Kentucky Derby?

The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on May 3rd, 2025. The first races from Churchill Downs will air live on USA Network from 12pm ET to 2:30pm ET before going to NBC until the conclusion of the Kentucky Derby. You can also stream the entire day’s coverage on Peacock starting at 12pm ET. It’s time to make your pick for this year’s Running of the Roses.

