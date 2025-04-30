 Skip navigation
Lance McCullers Jr.
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. to make long-awaited return to the mound
Dan Padover
With WNBA camps open, eyes already turning to 2026 free agency with so many players possibly moving
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Injuries limit Raptors stars

nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_dps_charlesbarkley_250430.jpg
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination

America's Pick: Who will win the 151st Kentucky Derby?

  
Published April 30, 2025 02:05 PM
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
April 29, 2025 11:34 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Journalism's case to remain a favorite through the Kentucky Derby and other betting storylines before the Run for the Roses.

The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on May 3rd, 2025. The first races from Churchill Downs will air live on USA Network from 12pm ET to 2:30pm ET before going to NBC until the conclusion of the Kentucky Derby. You can also stream the entire day’s coverage on Peacock starting at 12pm ET. It’s time to make your pick for this year’s Running of the Roses.

Who’s your winner? Take the poll to let us know. Check out more coverage of the 151st Kentucky Derby here.