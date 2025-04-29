 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Desert Sun
Madrid Open players took blackout in stride, enjoyed time away from cellphones
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees hit three straight HRs to start game against Orioles, a month after doing it vs. Brewers
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Best Fantasy Fits: Tetairoa McMillan, Quinshon Judkins, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Desert Sun
Madrid Open players took blackout in stride, enjoyed time away from cellphones
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Yankees hit three straight HRs to start game against Orioles, a month after doing it vs. Brewers
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Best Fantasy Fits: Tetairoa McMillan, Quinshon Judkins, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Surprised' Morikawa opted for caddie change

April 29, 2025 06:55 PM
Todd Lewis reports on Collin Morikawa's "surprising" caddie change from J.J. Jakovac to Joe Greiner and if the move can translate into victories having played consistent golf in 2025.
Up Next
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
3:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
2:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
4:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
2:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
6:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
7:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
7:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
9:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
8:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
6:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
Now Playing

Related Videos

zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
04:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
02:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
02:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgaproround3_250429.jpg
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
35
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
nbc_moto_sxbmpittsburgh_250429.jpg
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
nbc_roto_suarez_250429.jpg
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
nbc_fnia_draftwinnersv2_250429.jpg
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_fnia_bestfits_250429.jpg
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
nbc_fnia_shedeurround5_250429.jpg
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_fnia_bestdraftclass_250429.jpg
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
nbc_fnia_draftsteals_250429.jpg
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_roto_pacersbucks_250429.jpg
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
03:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_pl_2robspurs_250429.jpg
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool