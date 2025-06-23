 Skip navigation
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks
Nneka Ogwumike
Storm's Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA players union president, speaks out on CBA negotiations

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
'Impressed' with how Bradley has handled himself

June 23, 2025 12:49 PM
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today reports on Keegan Bradley's Travelers Championship win, specifically the way he has handled himself as Ryder Cup captain, and the possibility of being a playing captain at Bethpage.
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
8:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
7:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
Now Playing
bengriffinaon.jpg
0:36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_oakmontpresident_250616.jpg
7:22
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryseg_250616.jpg
6:24
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brandelseg_250616.jpg
12:01
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_250616.jpg
6:09
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
Now Playing
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
9:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
Now Playing
good_good.jpg
5:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
5:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing

nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250618.jpg
01:32
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
nbc_golf_timwalsh_250618.jpg
03:13
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
nbc_golf_craigkessler_250618.jpg
13:27
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
nbc_golf_brookehenderson_250618.jpg
06:11
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_250618.jpg
03:25
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
nbc_golf_gilhanse_250618.jpg
07:49
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
nbc_golf_savaricas_250618.jpg
07:11
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
nbc_golf_justinray_250618.jpg
08:13
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
nbc_golf_rolappchallenges_250618.jpg
04:54
Biggest challenges Rolapp may face as PGA Tour CEO
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_golf_gc_paulknopp_250617.jpg
03:58
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_stacylewis_250617.jpg
07:26
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_dlb_giannistradediscussion_250623.jpg
03:14
Do Heat have assets to trade for Giannis?
nbc_dlb_kevindurantdiscussion_250623.jpg
02:49
Rockets didn’t have to ‘give up future’ for Durant
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250623.jpg
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA Draft
nbc_nas_whatdrivesaid_250622.jpg
04:01
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_250623.jpg
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame7reax_250623.jpg
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250623.jpg
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_shaealexanderthunderrecap_250623.jpg
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_nas_poconohl_250622.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
12:03
Highlights: IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
nbc_imsa_pauldirestainterview_250622.jpg
01:48
Di Resta ‘steadily fought forward’ for LMP2 win
gtd_interview.jpg
01:44
Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_imsa_harperandhesseinterview_250622.jpg
01:11
Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen
nbc_imsa_finaleinterview_250622.jpg
02:00
Meyer Shank ‘made it happen’ in Sahlen’s Six Hours
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
01:04
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3