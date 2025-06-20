Watch Now
The 'Scheffler we know' back in Travelers Round 1
Scottie Scheffler didn't have his best in the U.S. Open, but the typical version of the world No. 1 was back at the Travelers Championship. Watch his Round 1 highlights and interview before Brandel Chamblee analyzes.
Up Next
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
Spaun: 'Things have settled down' after U.S. Open
J.J. Spaun discusses what his life has been like after winning the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, if he is feeling added pressure after his thrilling victory, how much he has grown over the past year and more.
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
Walsh details KPMG Women's historic purse increase
KPMG Chair and CEO-elect Tim Walsh catches up with Anna Jackson about why he's "incredibly proud" about the increased purse for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, how AI will play a role in the event, and more.
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
Incoming LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler joins Golf Central to discuss the top priority when he steps into his new role on July 15, sharing how he hopes to build trust with the players and sponsors.
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Brooke Henderson reflects on winning the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club, sharing how she has grown since that victory and why her caddie and sister, Brittany, is so important in her life.
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
KPMG ambassador Mariah Stackhouse joins Golf Central to share how KPMG has elevated the LPGA Tour every single year, also explaining why their presence allows golfers to play up to their highest possible standards.
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
Ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, architect Gil Hanse peels back the curtain on how he designed Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, what makes the course unique, and the challenges of the final stretch.
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
George Savaricas catches up with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship to discuss how they feel on the heels of the U.S. Open and more ahead of the final signature event of the season.
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
Analyzing the KPMG Women's technological advances
Justin Ray joins the Golf Central desk to discuss the "next evolution" behind the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where new technologies and insights will benefit golfers in live time.
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
Maverick McNealy discusses the ways in which KPMG elevates the game of golf, how the brand has supported his own golf journey, and the different preparation required for a major championship.