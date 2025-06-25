 Skip navigation
Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25
Evander Kane
Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Oilers to the Canucks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25
Evander Kane
Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Oilers to the Canucks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hall creates brand to empower women in sports

June 25, 2025 10:09 AM
Former Iowa Hawkeye rower Jaecee Hall used her passion for championing women in sports to create her own business, Unbreakable Female Athlete, all while balancing sports and academics.

nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_oht_valksaces_250609.jpg
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
nbc_mx_womens_250607.jpg
03:46
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
hiltznewthumb.jpg
01:53
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride

nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
sun.jpg
01:31
‘Continue to ride’ with Sun (+19.5) against Aces
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250625.jpg
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_adleyrutschman_250624.jpg
01:29
Rutschman to be sidelined through All-Star break
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250624.jpg
18:31
Goodwill: KD trade example of ‘art of negotiation’
nbc_dps_dponthethunder_250624.jpg
04:44
Thunder’s greatness is yet to be determined
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
clarkphotofeverball.jpg
01:25
Will Clark, healthy Fever upset Storm in Seattle?