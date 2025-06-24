Watch Now
Bradley can 'leave imprint' as Ryder Cup captain
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to weigh in on whether Keegan Bradley deserves a spot on his own team at the Ryder Cup, while Lavner believes Bradley can make a bigger impact as a captain.
Up Next
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler joins Golf Today to discuss his 2023 Rocket Classic victory at Detroit Golf Club, his recent struggles, his love for Royal Portrush Golf Club, his golf role models and more.
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
Brooke Henderson joins Johnson Wagner to offer her swing keys for hitting driver, off both the tee and the fairway.
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
Bradley can 'leave imprint' as Ryder Cup captain
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to weigh in on whether Keegan Bradley deserves a spot on his own team at the Ryder Cup, while Lavner believes Bradley can make a bigger impact as a captain.
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
'Impressed' with how Bradley has handled himself
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today and reports on Keegan Bradley's Travelers Championship win, specifically the way he has handled himself as Ryder Cup captain, and the possibility of being a playing captain at Bethpage.
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
Lee's mental approach 'incredible' at KPMG Women's
Amanda Blumenherst reports on Minjee Lee's third-career major victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the "incredible" mental approach she took with improvements on the putting green.
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
Take a look at the Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 ahead of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
John Lynch, the president of Oakmont Country Club, joins Golf Today to discuss why the 125th U.S. Open was an "outrageous success" and explain why J.J. Spaun's 64-foot walk-off putt was "virtually impossible to make."
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
McIlroy hasn't taken time to process Masters win
The Golf Today crew looks back on Rory McIlroy's weekend interviews and discusses his play since winning the Masters, in addition to how he moves forward after achieving a lifelong dream.
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
Unpacking the 'cataclysmic chaos' of U.S. Open
Brandel Chamblee unpacks the difference between J.J. Spaun's front nine and back nine in Round 4 of the U.S. Open, and how he shifted his mental game in order to secure the win.
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
Lavner: Spaun's finish at U.S. Open was legendary
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to recap J.J. Spaun's Father's Day win at Oakmont Country Club, sharing how he reset after a long rain delay and why his finish was "arguably the best in U.S. Open history."