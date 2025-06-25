Watch Now
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
Mike Florio shares why Aaron Rodgers planning to retire after the 2025-26 season doesn't tell us anything new, diving into why the Steelers can't be tempted to bring back the veteran QB based solely on 2025 results.
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
Mike Florio answers questions and discusses a plethora of NFL league news, including Daniel Jones being a potential Week 1 starter for the Indianapolis Colts, as well as new precedents for fully guaranteed contracts.
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the NFL and NFL Players Association managing to hide a 61-page ruling in a landmark collusion arbitration for more than five months.
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
Mike Florio weighs in on Diontae Johnson saying he expects Kenny Pickett to win the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job, discussing why the team should move on from one of their veteran signal callers.
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
Mike Florio discusses the recent NFL collusion ruling and questions if Jeff Pash, the league's retiring general counsel, was "pushed out" due to the case.
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
Mike Florio explains why the league and the union will do everything they can to minimize ramifications about the ruling and point to how the players have the right to take action.
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
Mike Florio explains the technicalities behind the collusion ruling and explores plausible reasons why the league and the union would try to bury the outcome.
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how contract negotiations for Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson were all included in the collusion ruling and sifts through what happened in each instance.