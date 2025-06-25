Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Justin Barcia.JPG
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
2025 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Preview: Is there hope for Jerry Jeudy in this offense?
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Chandler Simpson returns, Drake Baldwin struggling on defense

Top Clips

nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
greiner_site.jpg
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Justin Barcia.JPG
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
2025 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Preview: Is there hope for Jerry Jeudy in this offense?
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Chandler Simpson returns, Drake Baldwin struggling on defense

Top Clips

nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
greiner_site.jpg
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario

June 25, 2025 01:44 PM
Dan Patrick discusses Denver Nuggets President Josh Kroenke floating the idea of the team trading Nikola Jokic, explaining why the comments were "stunning" and may allude to an agenda.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250625.jpg
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250624.jpg
18:31
Goodwill: KD trade example of ‘art of negotiation’
nbc_dps_dponthethunder_250624.jpg
04:44
Thunder’s greatness is yet to be determined
nbc_dps_nbatrades_250624.jpg
08:12
Durant trades will set Suns back ‘for years’
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250624.jpg
04:31
NBA draft second round deserves greater attention
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_250623.jpg
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame7reax_250623.jpg
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250623.jpg
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_shaealexanderthunderrecap_250623.jpg
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
oly_atw1500_kipyegonparisfeature.jpg
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
sun.jpg
01:31
‘Continue to ride’ with Sun (+19.5) against Aces
nbc_ncaa_iowabusiness_250625.jpg
20:39
Hall creates brand to empower women in sports
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_adleyrutschman_250624.jpg
01:29
Rutschman to be sidelined through All-Star break
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?