Audi Crooks’ 33 points and 12 rebounds lead Iowa State women past No. 21 Texas Tech 84-70

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Audi Crooks had 33 points and 12 rebounds, Jada Williams had 15 points and nine assists and Iowa State beat No. 21 Texas Tech 84-70 on Wednesday night.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly became the winningest coach in Big 12 Conference history with 297.

Iowa State scored the opening six points of the game and led all the way. A Reagan Wilson 3-pointer extended the lead to 33-20 early in the second quarter before the Cyclones went cold, making just one of their last seven shots as the lead was trimmed to 40-38 at the break.

Sydney Harris scored the final five points of the third quarter to give Iowa State a 65-55 lead. Harris made a 3-pointer from the wing with 48 seconds left to end Texas Tech’s 9-2 run and she rebounded her own miss under the basket and put it in before the buzzer.

Crooks scored the opening four points of the fourth quarter to go over 30 and Iowa State pulled away on a 10-0 run for a 79-58 lead.

Harris finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State (17-5, 5-5 Big 12). Crooks was 13 of 19 from the field and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line. Harris made her first three 3-pointers of the game.

Sidney Love led Texas Tech (20-3, 7-3) with 17 points. Bailey Maupin and Snudda Collins each added 16

Crooks had 20 points in the first half, 14 coming in the first quarter. She also became the fourth Cyclone to reach 2,000 career points.

Up next

Iowa State: Returns home to play UCF on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Hosts No. 12 TCU on Sunday.