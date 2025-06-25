 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling

June 25, 2025 12:33 PM
Mike Florio explains why the league and the union will do everything they can to minimize ramifications about the ruling and point to how the players have the right to take action.
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
9:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
7:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
6:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
2:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
8:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
4:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
8:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
12:27
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
