Look to trade away Pirates' Cruz in fantasy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Look to trade away Pirates' Cruz in fantasy
June 25, 2025 02:28 PM
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy managers should bench and not cut Pirates' outfielder Oneil Cruz, highlighting why he's simply far too talented to be outright cut from fantasy rosters.
Related Videos
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
01:29
Rutschman to be sidelined through All-Star break
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
01:35
‘Buy’ Buxton’s AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
01:56
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
01:38
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
01:47
Stash Burns ahead of big league debut vs. Yankees
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
01:18
Stanton’s return complicates Yankees’ lineup
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
Latest Clips
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
10:24
Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
01:31
‘Continue to ride’ with Sun (+19.5) against Aces
20:39
Hall creates brand to empower women in sports
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue