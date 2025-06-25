Look to trade away Pirates' Cruz in fantasy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Justin Barcia.JPG
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Justin Barcia.JPG
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Look to trade away Pirates' Cruz in fantasy

June 25, 2025 02:28 PM
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy managers should bench and not cut Pirates' outfielder Oneil Cruz, highlighting why he's simply far too talented to be outright cut from fantasy rosters.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_montas_250625.jpg
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
nbc_roto_burns_250625.jpg
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
nbc_bte_skenesmisiorowski_250625.jpg
01:42
Pirates’ Skenes has NL Cy Young award ‘locked up’
nbc_roto_adleyrutschman_250624.jpg
01:29
Rutschman to be sidelined through All-Star break
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
01:26
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
byron.jpg
01:35
‘Buy’ Buxton’s AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
01:56
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
01:38
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
nbc_roto_burns_250623.jpg
01:47
Stash Burns ahead of big league debut vs. Yankees
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
nbc_roto_buxton_250620.jpg
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
nbc_roto_camsmith_250618.jpg
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
nbc_roto_toglia_250618.jpg
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
nbc_roto_profar_250618.jpg
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
nbc_roto_stanton_250617.jpg
01:18
Stanton’s return complicates Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
nbc_dls_nuggetsjokic_250625.jpg
04:09
Jokic trade scenario remarks ‘out of the ordinary’
nbc_dls_nbadiscussion_250625.jpg
09:01
What’s next for Celtics after Holiday, KP trades?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_dps_pablotorreinterview_250625.jpg
09:45
Torre: NFL encouraged owners to collude
nbc_dps_dponnikolajokic_250625.jpg
10:24
Nuggets President hints at Jokic trade scenario
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
oly_atw1500_kipyegonparisfeature.jpg
02:56
Kipyegon working toward bright future for daughter
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250625.jpg
09:36
PFT PM Mailbag: Jones, collusion, Sunday Ticket
nbc_pftpm_nflcollusion_250625.jpg
07:41
NFL caught with ‘hand in the collusion cookie jar’
pickettbrowns.jpg
06:20
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
02:54
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
08:00
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflsilent_250625.jpg
04:12
NFL, NFLPA quiet after release of collusion ruling
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
haaland.jpg
01:40
Target under in Juventus vs. Manchester City match
kayla_mpx.jpg
01:58
Consider betting Valkyries, Thornton vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
sun.jpg
01:31
‘Continue to ride’ with Sun (+19.5) against Aces
nbc_ncaa_iowabusiness_250625.jpg
20:39
Hall creates brand to empower women in sports
BeasleyDPSThumb.jpg
06:08
Which NBA players had underwhelming careers?
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250625.jpg
05:15
Why Flagg is such a promising talent for Mavericks
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
01:31
Jones takes ‘significant lead’ in Colts QB comp