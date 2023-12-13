PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour cards on the line this week at Q-School

For the first time since 2012, PGA Tour cards will be handed out this week via the final stage of Q-School.

The top five finishers and ties in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will collect Tour cards for the 2024 season. The event will feature 168 players and will be contested over two courses, the Dye Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass (par 70, 6,850 yards on the scorecard) and the East-West course at Sawgrass Country Club (par 70, 7,054 yards).

There is no cut in the 72-hole tournament, and players will compete on each course over the first two days.

There will be a regrouping after the third and fourth rounds. The top half of the field after 36 holes will play Round 3 at Sawgrass and Round 4 at Dye. The bottom half through 36 holes will Dye and then Sawgrass.

For the last decade, Q-School has been used to determine solely Korn Ferry Tour status. Prior to 2013, however, PGA Tour cards were awarded to the top finishers (top 25 and ties, most recently).

While the top five and ties this week will again get PGA Tour cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn KFT exempt status (subject to various reshuffles). The next 20 finishers and ties will earn exempt status for the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA Tour Americas season, while also earning conditional KFT membership. All remaining finishers will have at least conditional KFT and PGA Tour Americas status.

Golf Channel and Peacock will air live coverage of the final two rounds (all times ET):

Saturday

12:30-2:30PM (Peacock): PGA Tour Q-School, Rd. 3

2:30-4:30PM (GC/Peacock): PGA Tour Q-School, Rd. 3

Sunday

12:30-1:30PM (Peacock): PGA Tour Q-School, Rd. 4

1:30-4:30PM (GC/Peacock): PGA Tour Q-School, Rd. 4