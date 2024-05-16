 Skip navigation
PGA Championship: Michael Block makes quadruple bogey on second hole

  
Published May 16, 2024 08:31 AM
Michael Block surprised the golf world with his 2023 run at Oak Hill, tying for 15th to earn a return trip to the PGA Championship.

In August, the California club professional got a sneak peek at this year’s site, Valhalla Golf Club, and tied the course record with a 63.

His play Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, wasn’t as pleasant — at least, not from the start. Block bogeyed the first hole and then made a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 second.

block_secondhole_mess2.jpg

As you can see from the graphic above, it was quite the struggle around the green for Block at No. 2. To his credit, he made birdie on the par-4 fourth.