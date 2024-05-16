PGA Championship: Michael Block makes quadruple bogey on second hole
Published May 16, 2024 08:31 AM
Michael Block surprised the golf world with his 2023 run at Oak Hill, tying for 15th to earn a return trip to the PGA Championship.
In August, the California club professional got a sneak peek at this year’s site, Valhalla Golf Club, and tied the course record with a 63.
His play Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, wasn’t as pleasant — at least, not from the start. Block bogeyed the first hole and then made a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 second.
As you can see from the graphic above, it was quite the struggle around the green for Block at No. 2. To his credit, he made birdie on the par-4 fourth.