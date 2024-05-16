 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2023
Summer McIntosh breaks 400m IM world record at Canada Olympic swimming trials
DENVER NUGGETS VS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES, NBA
NBA Best Bets for Game 6: Nuggets vs Timberwolves
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship tee times: Round 2 at Valhalla Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_indy_indy500prax4hilites_240516.jpg
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 4
nbc_smx_ep70fowler_240516.jpg
How Jett’s title stacks up to other SX rookies
nbc_roto_rfsbarkely_240516.jpg
Be wary of Barkley’s price tag in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2023
Summer McIntosh breaks 400m IM world record at Canada Olympic swimming trials
DENVER NUGGETS VS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES, NBA
NBA Best Bets for Game 6: Nuggets vs Timberwolves
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship tee times: Round 2 at Valhalla Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_indy_indy500prax4hilites_240516.jpg
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 4
nbc_smx_ep70fowler_240516.jpg
How Jett’s title stacks up to other SX rookies
nbc_roto_rfsbarkely_240516.jpg
Be wary of Barkley’s price tag in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1

May 16, 2024 06:22 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhord1ehl_240516.jpg
7:26
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
2:11
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
3:16
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
2:31
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_cognizantfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
10:39
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordard3hl_240511.jpg
14:48
HLs: Korda shoots one over at Cognizant Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacognizantrnd2ehl_240510.jpg
6:00
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaehl_240510.jpg
8:34
HLs: Korda stays ‘within arm’s reach’ at Cognizant
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaintv_240510.jpg
1:54
Korda staying patient at Cognizant Founders Cup
Now Playing