NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series will open the action Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Trucks will practice and then qualify over a nearly two-hour session that starts at 3:35 p.m. ET. Xfinity practice will begin at 6:05 p.m., followed by qualifying at 7:10 p.m.

The green flag will fall at 9 p.m. ET on a 134-lap truck race. Rajah Caruth is the defending winner, becoming the 11th driver to claim a truck victory at Las Vegas after starting first (most among tracks).

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 14

Garage open



Noon - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 p.m.- 2 a.m. — Truck Series

3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

7:10 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 56 degrees. It’s expected to be 55 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

