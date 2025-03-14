 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
Flames F Connor Zary suspended two games for elbowing Canucks D Elias Pettersson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford to open season on injured list with sore elbow
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kylan Boswell scores 24 points to help No. 24 Illinois beat Iowa 106-94 in Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

a10_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s keeps La Salle at bay
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250313.jpg
Lange lavishes praise on retiring Dunphy
nbc_golf_johnfeinstein_250313.jpg
‘Generational giant’ writer Feinstein dies at 69

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
Flames F Connor Zary suspended two games for elbowing Canucks D Elias Pettersson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford to open season on injured list with sore elbow
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kylan Boswell scores 24 points to help No. 24 Illinois beat Iowa 106-94 in Big Ten tourney

Top Clips

a10_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s keeps La Salle at bay
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250313.jpg
Lange lavishes praise on retiring Dunphy
nbc_golf_johnfeinstein_250313.jpg
‘Generational giant’ writer Feinstein dies at 69

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  
Published March 14, 2025 06:00 AM

The NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series will open the action Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Trucks will practice and then qualify over a nearly two-hour session that starts at 3:35 p.m. ET. Xfinity practice will begin at 6:05 p.m., followed by qualifying at 7:10 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Las Vegas weekend
Josh Berry gave the Wood Brothers team its first top-five finish last weekend at Phoenix.

The green flag will fall at 9 p.m. ET on a 134-lap truck race. Rajah Caruth is the defending winner, becoming the 11th driver to claim a truck victory at Las Vegas after starting first (most among tracks).

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 14

Garage open

  • Noon - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 p.m.- 2 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 7:10 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 56 degrees. It’s expected to be 55 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.