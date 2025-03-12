How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: TV/stream info, start times for season opener in Japan

For the second straight year, the MLB season will begin overseas. The defending World Series champion Dodgers will once again do the honors to kick off the 2025 campaign, but after facing the Padres in South Korea last year, this time they’ll head to Tokyo, Japan to square off against the Cubs.

The traditional 2025 MLB Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, but the Tokyo Series between the Dodgers and Cubs will take place March 18-19.

It’s an exciting matchup and a fitting homecoming, as both teams boast stars from Japan, including three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Tokyo Series 2025

When: Tuesday, March 18-Wednesday, March 19

Tuesday, March 18-Wednesday, March 19 Where: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan Times: See schedule below

See schedule below Live Stream: FOX/FS1

Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025 schedule

Tuesday, March 18 - 6 a.m. ET (7 p.m. in Japan)

Probable Pitching matchup: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) vs. Shota Imanaga (Cubs)

Wednesday, March 19 - 6 a.m. ET (7 p.m. in Japan)

Probable Pitching matchup: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) vs. Justin Steele (Cubs)

In addition to the two regular season games, the Dodgers and Cubs will also play exhibition games leading into the Tokyo Series. On Saturday March 15, the Cubs will play the Hanshin Tigers (11 p.m. ET) and the Dodgers will play the Yomiuri Giants (6 a.m. ET). On Sunday March 16, the Dodgers will play the Hanshin Tigers (11 p.m. ET) and the Cubs will play the Yomiuri Giants (6 a.m. ET)

What Japanese-born MLB players are on the Dodgers and Cubs?

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani, who played five seasons for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, is coming off one of the most dominant offensive seasons in the history of the sport. In the first year of his 10-year contract with the Dodgers, Ohtani became the first player to ever amass more than 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. He underwent surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder following the World Series and is set to return to the mound this season after September 2023 elbow surgery.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto, who will start Opening Day for the Dodgers, pitched seven seasons for the Orix Buffaloes before signing a 12-year, $325 million contract with Los Angeles last offseason. The 26-year-old posted a strong 3.00 ERA in 18 starts in his first season in MLB while also missing extensive time with a right rotator cuff strain. He made his return in September before compiling a 3.86 ERA over four starts during the Dodgers’ World Series run.

Roki Sasaki

Sasaki was one of many high-profile additions by the Dodgers this offseason, though possibly the most exciting. Backed by a high-90s fastball and a splitter which could soon be one of the best pitches in MLB, the 23-year-old posted a microscopic 2.10 ERA over four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines before choosing the Dodgers over the likes of the Padres and Blue Jays this winter. His debut for Los Angeles — slated for the second game of the Tokyo Series — naturally carries special meaning given the context.

Shota Imanaga, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will join this list of Japanese-born pitchers to pitch in a regular-season MLB game at the Tokyo Dome:



3/21/19 Yusei Kikuchi (start)

3/25/08 Hideki Okajima

3/25/08 Daisuke Matsuzaka (start) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 12, 2025

Cubs

Shota Imanaga

As noted above, Imanaga will also start in the Tokyo Series, as he’ll go head-to-head against countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the season opener. Imanaga pitched eight seasons for the Yokahoma Bay Stars before signing a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cubs last winter. The 31-year-old was sensational in his first MLB season, going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA across 29 starts.

Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki was a five-time All-Star with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March of 2022. He’s since delivered a .278/.354/.470 batting line across 381 games for Chicago. He holds a 129 wRC+ since 2022, which checks in higher than the likes of Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Alex Bregman.

How many times has the MLB season started in Japan?

This will be the sixth time the MLB season has begun in Japan. It all started in 2000 between the Cubs and Mets at the Tokyo Dome.

The Cubs won the season opener 5-3 before the Mets won the second game in extra innings courtesy of a Benny Agbayani grand slam.

#OTD in 2000, Benny Agbayani sent us home from our opening series in Tokyo, Japan in grand style! pic.twitter.com/aEzaCR2zrV — New York Mets (@Mets) March 30, 2021

Other MLB season openers in Japan:

2004 - Rays vs. Yankees

2008 - Red Sox vs. A’s

2012 - A’s vs. Mariners

2019 - A’s vs. Mariners

2025 World Series odds: Are the Dodgers the favorites to repeat?

Following an active offseason, the Dodgers are the current favorite (+290 at DraftKings) to repeat and win the 2025 World Series.

Other notable contenders:

Braves +750

Yankees +850

Phillies +1200

Mets +1200

Astros +1500

Orioles +1600

Red Sox +2000