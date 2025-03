When is 2025 MLB Opening Day? Japan Series, matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers

As teams continue to prepare for the start of the 2025 MLB season, below is everything you need to know about Opening Day for all 30 clubs.

2025 Japan Series

The 2025 MLB season begins on Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19 with the Dodgers and Cubs playing in Tokyo, Japan as part of “2025 MLB World Tour: Tokyo Series,” presented by Guggenheim.

Both games will be broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome on FOX/FS1 at 6 a.m. ET (7 p.m. in Japan).

Leading into the series, the Dodgers and Cubs will also play exhibition games. On Saturday March 15, the Cubs will play the Hanshin Tigers (11 p.m. ET) and the Dodgers will play the Yomiuri Giants (6 a.m. ET). On Sunday March 16, the Dodgers will play the Hanshin Tigers (11 p.m. ET) and the Cubs will play the Yomiuri Giants (6 a.m. ET).

2025 MLB Opening Day Schedule

The traditional MLB Opening Day will be on Thursday, March 27, with 28 teams in action. After opening their respective seasons in Japan, the Dodgers will play a series against the Tigers at home and the Cubs will play the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

The Rockies and Rays will open their seasons on Friday, March 28 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the temporary home of the Rays with the damage done to Tropicana Field from Hurricane Milton.

Each MLB Team’s 2025 Opening Day Matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks: Thursday, March 27 vs. Cubs (10:10 p.m. ET)

Athletics: Thursday, March 27 at Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Braves: Thursday, March 27 at Padres (4:10 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Orioles: Thursday, March 27 at Blue Jays (3:07 p.m. ET)

Boston Red Sox: Thursday, March 27 at Rangers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Chicago Cubs: Tuesday, March 18 vs. Dodgers (6:00 a.m. ET in Tokyo, Japan)

Chicago White Sox: Thursday, March 27 vs. Angels (4:10 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Reds: Thursday, March 27 vs. Giants (4:10 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Guardians: Thursday, March 27 at Royals (4:10 p.m. ET)

Colorado Rockies: Friday, March 28 at Rays (4:10 p.m. ET)

Detroit Tigers: Thursday, March 27 at Dodgers (7:10 p.m. ET)

Houston Astros: Thursday, March 27 vs. Mets (4:10 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Royals: Thursday, March 27 vs. Guardians (4:10 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Angels: Thursday, March 27 at White Sox (4:10 ET)

Los Angeles Dodgers: Tuesday, March 18 at Cubs (6:00 a.m. ET in Tokyo, Japan)

Miami Marlins: Thursday, March 27 vs. Pirates (4:10 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Twins: Thursday, March 27 at Cardinals (4:15 p.m. ET)

New York Mets: Thursday, March 27 at Astros (4:10 p.m. ET)

New York Yankees: Thursday, March 27 vs. Brewers (3:05 p.m. ET)

St. Louis Cardinals: Thursday, March 27 vs. Twins (4:15 p.m. ET)

San Francisco Giants: Thursday, March 27 at Reds (4:10 p.m. ET)

Seattle Mariners: Thursday, March 27 vs. Athletics (10:10 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Rays: Friday, March 28 vs. Rockies (4:10 p.m. ET)

Texas Rangers: Thursday, March 27 vs. Red Sox (4:05 p.m. ET)

Toronto Blue Jays: Thursday, March 27 vs. Orioles (3:07 p.m. ET)

Washington Nationals: Thursday, March 27 vs. Phillies (4:05 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Phillies: Thursday, March 27 at Nationals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Thursday, March 27 at Marlins (4:10 p.m. ET)

