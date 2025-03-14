SEC Tournament - Ole Miss vs. Auburn Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Tends, and Recent Stats

The Quarterfinal Round of the SEC Tournament tips off this afternoon with the Auburn Tigers (27-4, 15-3) taking the court against the Rebels of Ole Miss (22-10, 11-8).

Ole Miss advanced to today’s game thanks to a last-second 3-pointer from Sean Pedulla that gave the Rebels an 83-80 win over Arkansas. It was his first 3-pointer of the game after six misses.

Auburn enters play today looking to rebound from a 93-91 loss in overtime at home in their regular season finale. The bright spot for Coach Bruce Pearl in the loss to Bama was the resurgence of Johni Broome. The National Player of the Year candidate poured in 34 points after scoring a total of 17 points the previous two games.

These teams last met on February 26 at Auburn and the Tigers rolled to a 30-point win, 106-76.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Ole Miss Rebels (+550), Auburn Tigers (-800)

Spread: Tigers -11.5

Total: 154.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rebels & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Auburn -11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 154.5.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn has won their last 3 games against Ole Miss, covered the Spread, and the OVER has cashed

Ole Miss has failed to cover the spread in their last 2 games and are 2-7-1 in their last 10

Auburn and Ole Miss have each cashed the OVER in 8 of their last 10 games

