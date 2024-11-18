 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nick Martinez
Nick Martinez accepts $21.05 million qualifying offer to remain with Reds
Tom Herman
FAU fires Tom Herman as coach after a 6-16 record in parts of two seasons
Don Brown
UMass fires Don Brown after he goes 6-28 in 3 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_241118.jpg
Bengals’ woes, Jags blowout top Week 11 storylines
ChiefsBills.jpg
Allen and Bills flip script on Mahomes and Chiefs
SlowPlaySeason.jpg
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nick Martinez
Nick Martinez accepts $21.05 million qualifying offer to remain with Reds
Tom Herman
FAU fires Tom Herman as coach after a 6-16 record in parts of two seasons
Don Brown
UMass fires Don Brown after he goes 6-28 in 3 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_241118.jpg
Bengals’ woes, Jags blowout top Week 11 storylines
ChiefsBills.jpg
Allen and Bills flip script on Mahomes and Chiefs
SlowPlaySeason.jpg
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour and LPGA schedule: News, purse, field and notables this week in golf

  
Published November 18, 2024 02:17 PM

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s events around the golf world:

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic

When and where: Thursday-Sunday, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia

Purse: $7.6 million ($1,368,000 to winner)

2023 winner: Ludvig Åberg

Notables in the field: Åberg, Stewart Cink, Harris English, Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Sepp Straka, Camilo Villegas

TV schedule (stream links; all times ET):

  • Thursday and Friday, Noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (GC/app)

Notes: Final event of the FedExCup Fall and the last official PGA Tour event of 2024. ... The top 125 in FEC points will earn exempt status on Tour in 2025. ... Nos. 51-60 in points will earn spots in the ’25 AT&T Pebble Beach and Genesis Invitational signature events. ... Åberg is making his first start since undergoing knee surgery in September to repair a torn medial meniscus.

LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship

When and where: Thursday-Sunday, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

Purse: $11 million ($4 million to winner)

2023 winner: Amy Yang

Notables in the field: Lauren Coughlin, Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Haeran Ryu, Lilia Vu, Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin

TV schedule (stream links; all times ET):

  • Thursday and Friday: 2-3 p.m. (NBC Sports app); 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel/app)
  • Saturday: 2-5 p.m. (app); 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel, tape-delayed)
  • Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (NBC/Peacock/app)

Notes: Final event of the 2024 season with a field of 60 qualifiers. ... The winner will earn the largest paycheck in tour history ($1.6 million more than this year’s U.S. Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso). ... Winners will also be determined for the season-long Race to the CME Globe, Vare Trophy (scoring average), rookie of the year and money title.

DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship

When and where: Wednesday-Saturday, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $2 million (Australian)

2023 winner: Min Woo Lee

Notables in the field: Cam Davis, Jason Day, Lee, Marc Leishman, Geoff Ogilvy, Victor Perez, Cameron Smith

TV schedule (stream links; all times ET):

  • Wednesday-Saturday: 8-9:30 p.m. (NBC Sports app); 9:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. (Golf Channel/app)

Notes: First event of the 2024-25 DP World Tour schedule. ... Co-sanctioned by the Australasian Tour. ... Notable winners include Adam Scott (2013, 2019), Smith (2017, 2018), Harold Varner III (2016), Greg Norman (1984, 1985), Seve Ballesteros (1981) and Hale Irwin (1979)