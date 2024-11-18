Field: Who will compete for $11 million purse at LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship

The top 60 players in the LPGA’s season-long Race to the CME Globe will converge on Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, for this week’s CME Group Tour Championship.

A record $11 million will be up for grabs, with $4 million of that going to the winner.

To put that amount into perspective, consider that world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has won seven times this season, including last week’s The Annika driven by Gainbridge, has earned $4.2 million in on-course winnings this season.

The interesting part about the LPGA’s season finale compared to, say, the PGA Tour’s season-ender at East Lake is that all 60 competitors at the CME Group Tour Championship start at zero, giving each of them equal chance to walk away with life-changing money.

Here is a look at the 60-player field for the CME Group Tour Championship, listed in order of their final CME points rank:

1. Nelly Korda

2. Haeran Ryu

3. Lydia Ko

4. Ayaka Furue

5. Ruoning Yin

6. Hannah Green

7. Jeeno Thitikul

8. Lauren Coughlin

9. Mao Saigo

10. Sei Young Kim

11. Lilia Vu

12. Jin Young Ko

13. Ally Ewing

14. Brooke Henderson

15. Chanettee Wannasaen

16. Celine Boutier

17. Hey-Jin Choi

18. Maja Stark

19. Yuka Saso

20. Patty Tavatanakit

21. Rose Zhang

22. Jin Hee Im

23. Megan Khang

24. Jennifer Kupcho

25. A Lim Kim

26. Linn Grant

27. Nasa Hataoka

28. Nataliya Guseva

29. Narin An

30. Gabriela Ruffels

31. Charley Hull

32. Sarah Schmelzel

33. Lucy Li

34. Yealimi Noh

35. Esther Henseleit

36. Ariya Jutanugarn

37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

38. Amy Yang

39. Marina Alex

40. Jasmine Suwannapura

41. Andrea Lee

42. Jenny Shin

43. Allisen Corpuz

44. Moriya Jutanugarn

45. Albane Valenzuela

46. Grace Kim

47. Angel Yin

48. Xiyu Lin

49. Pajaree Anannarukarn

50. Lexi Thompson

51. Bailey Tardy

52. Madelene Sagstrom

53. Arpichaya Yubol

54. Minjee Lee

55. Linnea Strom

56. Mi Hyang Lee

57. Ryann O’Toole

58. Leona Maguire

59. Hyo Joo Kim

60. Carlota Ciganda