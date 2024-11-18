Field: Who will compete for $11 million purse at LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
The top 60 players in the LPGA’s season-long Race to the CME Globe will converge on Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, for this week’s CME Group Tour Championship.
A record $11 million will be up for grabs, with $4 million of that going to the winner.
To put that amount into perspective, consider that world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has won seven times this season, including last week’s The Annika driven by Gainbridge, has earned $4.2 million in on-course winnings this season.
The interesting part about the LPGA’s season finale compared to, say, the PGA Tour’s season-ender at East Lake is that all 60 competitors at the CME Group Tour Championship start at zero, giving each of them equal chance to walk away with life-changing money.
Here is a look at the 60-player field for the CME Group Tour Championship, listed in order of their final CME points rank:
1. Nelly Korda
2. Haeran Ryu
3. Lydia Ko
4. Ayaka Furue
5. Ruoning Yin
6. Hannah Green
7. Jeeno Thitikul
8. Lauren Coughlin
9. Mao Saigo
10. Sei Young Kim
11. Lilia Vu
12. Jin Young Ko
13. Ally Ewing
14. Brooke Henderson
15. Chanettee Wannasaen
16. Celine Boutier
17. Hey-Jin Choi
18. Maja Stark
19. Yuka Saso
20. Patty Tavatanakit
21. Rose Zhang
22. Jin Hee Im
23. Megan Khang
24. Jennifer Kupcho
25. A Lim Kim
26. Linn Grant
27. Nasa Hataoka
28. Nataliya Guseva
29. Narin An
30. Gabriela Ruffels
31. Charley Hull
32. Sarah Schmelzel
33. Lucy Li
34. Yealimi Noh
35. Esther Henseleit
36. Ariya Jutanugarn
37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
38. Amy Yang
39. Marina Alex
40. Jasmine Suwannapura
41. Andrea Lee
42. Jenny Shin
43. Allisen Corpuz
44. Moriya Jutanugarn
45. Albane Valenzuela
46. Grace Kim
47. Angel Yin
48. Xiyu Lin
49. Pajaree Anannarukarn
50. Lexi Thompson
51. Bailey Tardy
52. Madelene Sagstrom
53. Arpichaya Yubol
54. Minjee Lee
55. Linnea Strom
56. Mi Hyang Lee
57. Ryann O’Toole
58. Leona Maguire
59. Hyo Joo Kim
60. Carlota Ciganda