PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer shoots 59 with dramatic finish in Rd. 1 of John Deere

Hayden Springer shot the 14th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history in Thursday’s opening round of the John Deere Classic.

Springer holed out from 55 yards for eagle on the par-5 17th and then made a 12-foot, 8-inch birdie putt at the last to shoot 12-under 59 at TPC Deere Run.

It’s the second 59 in three weeks on Tour as Cameron Young shot that number in the second round of the Travelers Championship. It’s also the second 59 in tournament history, with Paul Goydos first doing so in 2010.

Neither Young (T-9) nor Goydos (runner-up) went on to win their respective events. Springer currently holds the clubhouse lead by four shots over Englishman Harry Hall.

Buoyed by memories of his late daughter, Springer earned his Tour card for the first time in December at Q-School. He entered this week in Silvis, Illinois, 127th on the FedExCup points list, having just ended a stretch of six missed cuts.

Frustrated by his lack of success, Springer said he reunited with his childhood coach, Rosey Bartlett, ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and subsequently tied for 10th.

And now this.

Springer’s Thursday scoring began with a 13-foot eagle putt at the par-5 second, followed by four consecutive birdies. He added two more birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to turn in 9-under 27.

After five straight pars to start the back nine, Springer birdied the 15th hole before his dramatic finish.