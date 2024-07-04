 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 6
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06finish_240704.jpg
Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_s6exthl_240704.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_stucav_240704.jpg
Analyzing Cavendish’s record-breaking stage win
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06winnerinterview_240704.jpg
Groenewegen: Feels ‘amazing’ to win TDF Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 6
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06finish_240704.jpg
Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_s6exthl_240704.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_stucav_240704.jpg
Analyzing Cavendish’s record-breaking stage win
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg06winnerinterview_240704.jpg
Groenewegen: Feels ‘amazing’ to win TDF Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer shoots 59 with dramatic finish in Rd. 1 of John Deere

  
Published July 4, 2024 02:53 PM
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
July 3, 2024 01:26 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have an honest discussion about Jordan Spieth's current slump, where the 30-year-old star has only two wins since 2017.

Hayden Springer shot the 14th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history in Thursday’s opening round of the John Deere Classic.

Springer holed out from 55 yards for eagle on the par-5 17th and then made a 12-foot, 8-inch birdie putt at the last to shoot 12-under 59 at TPC Deere Run.

It’s the second 59 in three weeks on Tour as Cameron Young shot that number in the second round of the Travelers Championship. It’s also the second 59 in tournament history, with Paul Goydos first doing so in 2010.

Neither Young (T-9) nor Goydos (runner-up) went on to win their respective events. Springer currently holds the clubhouse lead by four shots over Englishman Harry Hall.

Buoyed by memories of his late daughter, Springer earned his Tour card for the first time in December at Q-School. He entered this week in Silvis, Illinois, 127th on the FedExCup points list, having just ended a stretch of six missed cuts.

Frustrated by his lack of success, Springer said he reunited with his childhood coach, Rosey Bartlett, ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and subsequently tied for 10th.

And now this.

Springer’s Thursday scoring began with a 13-foot eagle putt at the par-5 second, followed by four consecutive birdies. He added two more birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to turn in 9-under 27.

After five straight pars to start the back nine, Springer birdied the 15th hole before his dramatic finish.