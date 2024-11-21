Photos: Rolex LPGA Awards with Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and more

Ahead of its season finale, the LPGA handed out some of its Rolex Awards Wednesday in Naples, Florida.

Nelly Korda, who had previously wrapped up player-of-the-year honors, was presented with her prize. She also received the Rolex Annika Major Award for the best performance across the five biggest events in 2024.

Other award recipients included Lydia Ko, who received the Heather Farr Perseverance Award, and Ally Ewing, the 2024 Founders Award winner. Both awards were voted on by players.

Lauren Coughlin, Linnea Strom and Bailey Tardy were also honored for being Rolex First-Time Winners. Here are some images from the evening:

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses for a photograph on the green carpet before the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Lydia Ko (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand poses for a photograph on the green carpet before the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Jeeno Thitikul (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Brooke M. Henderson of Canada poses for a photograph on the green carpet before the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Brooke Henderson (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Ayaka Furue of Japan poses for a photograph on the green carpet before the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Ayaka Furue (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Nelly Korda of the United States poses for a photograph after being awarded the Rolex Player of the Year and Rolex Annika Major Award during the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Nelly Korda (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Lydia Ko of New Zealand reacts after being recognized for qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame during the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Lydia Ko (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Lauren Coughlin of the United States, Linnea Strom of Sweden and Bailey Tardy of the United States are presented the Rolex First Time Winner’s Award during the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Lauren Coughlin, Linnea Strom, Bailey Tardy (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Ally Ewing of the United States speaks after accepting the Founder’s Award during the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Ally Ewing (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Nelly Korda of the United States takes a picture with a fan during the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Nelly Korda (Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden poses for a photograph on the green carpet before the 2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards at Tiburon Golf Club on November 20, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Madelene Sagstrom (Getty Images)