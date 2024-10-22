 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 5
Asking price above $1,300 for World Series resale tickets
WNBA: Finals-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso stunned as Mets eliminated, unsure of future heading into free agency

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_241021.jpg
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arsenalliverpoolpreview_241021.jpg
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_hughesglasnerintv_241021.jpg
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 5
Asking price above $1,300 for World Series resale tickets
WNBA: Finals-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso stunned as Mets eliminated, unsure of future heading into free agency

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_241021.jpg
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arsenalliverpoolpreview_241021.jpg
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_hughesglasnerintv_241021.jpg
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reigning NCAA champ among six college players in LPGA Qualifying field

  
Published October 21, 2024 08:02 PM

Among the 19 amateurs teeing it up at LPGA Qualifying, formerly known as second stage of LPGA Q-School, are six current college players, including the reigning NCAA individual champion.

Texas A&M senior Adela Cernousek, who last May won the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa, will tee it up Tuesday-Friday at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida, as will Mississippi State senior Julia Lopez Ramirez, UCLA senior teammates Zoe Campos and Caroline Canales, Wisconsin senior Chloe Chan and Western Kentucky senior Catie Craig.

All players who complete 72 holes will earn at least conditional Epson Tour status with the top 35 and ties receiving full Epson Tour status, which the college players can defer until next summer, and advancing to Final Qualifying, where LPGA cards will be on the line. The amateurs, however, must turn professional before competing in the final stage, which means the college players must also forfeit the remainder of their eligibility.

At least Cernousek and Ramirez would defer their Epson status and return to school this spring.

The college game has lost several of its players to the pros midseason, including most recently Oregon’s Briana Chacon, Clemson’s Savannah Grewal and Tulsa’s Lilly Thomas last year. Five players, including top-ranked amateur Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, deferred their Epson status last year.

The rest of the 195-player field includes Christina Kim, Sandra Gal, Sophia Schubert, Mariah Stackhouse, Amari Avery, Megan Schofill, Rachel Kuehn, Julia Johnson, Beatrice Wallin, Gina Kim, Yana Wilson, sisters Yusang and Vivian Hou, and Bobbi Stricker, daughter of Steve Stricker.