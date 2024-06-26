 Skip navigation
Midwest Rumor Mill: Latest recruiting buzz on some of region’s best
Rivals Five-Star: Rankings storylines to follow for defensive standouts
Rivals Five-Star: Ten matchups we can’t wait to see
How to navigate fantasy baseball trade landscape
What to expect in MLB debuts from Birdsong, Festa
Fantasy implications of Tatis Jr.’s injury

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav Pod: How to heat up PGA Tour in dog days of summer

  
Published June 26, 2024 02:10 PM

It’s make-or-break time for players trying to retain or improve their PGA Tour status for next season.

But that doesn’t always translate into big interest among fans.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys discuss some of the players who are outside the top 50 in the FedExCup – but also some of the creative ways the Tour could enhance the entertainment aspect during the inevitable lulls in the Tour schedule.

0:00: BIG NAMES NEEDING TO MAKE BIG MOVES: It’s getting late early for those outside the top 50 in the FedExCup, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Min Woo Lee.

05:00: TAKE NOTES: Learnings from the first year of the signature-event series model, which seemed better in concept than reality.

11:00: SUGGESTION BOX: Ideas on how to improve the various lulls in the Tour schedule, from a skills competition to midseason promotion/relegation to a UK Swing.

21:00: DO YOU BELIEVE?: An added wrinkle for 2025: TGL. Will it work?

25:00: ACT YOUR AGE: Rex needs surgery – and, at 57, to live a little less dangerously.