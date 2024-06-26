Rex & Lav Pod: How to heat up PGA Tour in dog days of summer

It’s make-or-break time for players trying to retain or improve their PGA Tour status for next season.

But that doesn’t always translate into big interest among fans.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys discuss some of the players who are outside the top 50 in the FedExCup – but also some of the creative ways the Tour could enhance the entertainment aspect during the inevitable lulls in the Tour schedule.

0:00: BIG NAMES NEEDING TO MAKE BIG MOVES: It’s getting late early for those outside the top 50 in the FedExCup, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Min Woo Lee.

05:00: TAKE NOTES: Learnings from the first year of the signature-event series model, which seemed better in concept than reality.

11:00: SUGGESTION BOX: Ideas on how to improve the various lulls in the Tour schedule, from a skills competition to midseason promotion/relegation to a UK Swing.

21:00: DO YOU BELIEVE?: An added wrinkle for 2025: TGL. Will it work?

25:00: ACT YOUR AGE: Rex needs surgery – and, at 57, to live a little less dangerously.

