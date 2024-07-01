Rex & Lav Pod: The maddening and mystifying case of Cameron Young

Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but other moments from the day will linger longer.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Cameron Young’s back-nine meltdown (which included a snapped driver on the 14th hole) and Akshay Bhatia’s 72nd-hole three-putt that cost him a shot at the title.

Plus, they explore how other full-field events could follow the RMC’s lead and lean into the youth movement.

0:00: THE SAME OLD STORY, SADLY: Cameron Young’s back nine in Detroit a microcosm of his career to this point. Will someone help unlock his immense potential?

12:30: THE MORE WE SEE, THE MORE WE LIKE: Akshay Bhatia three-putts final green to lose but continues to shine in new ways

16:00: THE FUTURE IS NOW: Rocket Mortgage Classic gets it right by leaning into youth movement instead of the rank-and-file parade.

21:30: HEAD-SCRATCHER: Rex believes that the USGA hit a home run with Newport CC, but they whiffed on not offering Brad Faxon an exemption.

