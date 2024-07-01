 Skip navigation
Rex & Lav Pod: The maddening and mystifying case of Cameron Young

  
Published July 1, 2024 09:03 AM

Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but other moments from the day will linger longer.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Cameron Young’s back-nine meltdown (which included a snapped driver on the 14th hole) and Akshay Bhatia’s 72nd-hole three-putt that cost him a shot at the title.

Plus, they explore how other full-field events could follow the RMC’s lead and lean into the youth movement.

0:00: THE SAME OLD STORY, SADLY: Cameron Young’s back nine in Detroit a microcosm of his career to this point. Will someone help unlock his immense potential?

12:30: THE MORE WE SEE, THE MORE WE LIKE: Akshay Bhatia three-putts final green to lose but continues to shine in new ways

16:00: THE FUTURE IS NOW: Rocket Mortgage Classic gets it right by leaning into youth movement instead of the rank-and-file parade.

21:30: HEAD-SCRATCHER: Rex believes that the USGA hit a home run with Newport CC, but they whiffed on not offering Brad Faxon an exemption.