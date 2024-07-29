 Skip navigation
Rex & Lav Pod: Was Jon Rahm’s long-awaited win more important for him or LIV Golf?

  
Published July 29, 2024 09:33 AM

Jon Rahm is back in the winner’s circle for the first time in 15 months.

In the late stages of what has been a difficult year, Rahm won the LIV event in the United Kingdom on Saturday to notch his first victory since the 2023 Masters. In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what the victory meant to Rahm personally while also exploring the ramifications for LIV at large to have its highest-prized asset find his form.

Plus, Rex is in Paris for the Olympics, and he gives his early impressions from Le Golf National.

0:00: IT JUST MEANS MORE: The significance of Jon Rahm’s win on LIV.

07:00: WATCHING WITH INTEREST: But Rahm’s long-awaited victory was important for the league, too.

10:00: MISS A WEEK, MISS A BEAT: Rex is deeply hurt that so many people liked the Todd Lewis episode.

12:00: ALL-IN: What makes the 2024 Olympics different than the past two editions.

19:00: NOT THOMAS BJORN’S TEST: What can fans expect from Le Golf National compared to the 2018 Ryder Cup.

22:00: SIMONE, SURFING, SKATEBOARDING: Other thoughts on the early Olympics action.