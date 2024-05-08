Rex & Lav pod: What Rory McIlroy’s board rejection means; PGA gets it right with LIV invites

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Pirates calling up top pitching prospect Skenes for his major league debut
Utah women's basketball
No hate crime charges filed against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah women’s basketball team
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Press Conference
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, will plead guilty in betting case

Top Clips

oly_soc_olytop10_2_uswntgold_240508.jpg
No. 2: USWNT wins gold in front of record crowd
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Pirates calling up top pitching prospect Skenes for his major league debut
Utah women's basketball
No hate crime charges filed against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah women’s basketball team
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Press Conference
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, will plead guilty in betting case

Top Clips

oly_soc_olytop10_2_uswntgold_240508.jpg
No. 2: USWNT wins gold in front of record crowd
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav pod: What Rory McIlroy’s board rejection means; PGA gets it right with LIV invites

  
Published May 8, 2024 05:10 PM

Well, that was unexpected. On this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to the breaking news Wednesday at Quail Hollow that Rory McIlroy will not be rejoining the PGA Tour policy board after all. They break down the short- and long-term repercussions of the move.

Plus, the PGA of America filled out most of its field for next week’s PGA Championship – with 16 LIV players set to tee it up at Valhalla. Did the PGA make the right decision?

Also, Lav ventured to Pinehurst this week for U.S. Open media day. He gives us the details of what to expect next month ... as well as an update on whether he finally got over his driver yips.

  • 0:00: SO MUCH FOR THAT: After a “messy” and “complicated” process, Rory is rejected by the Tour board.
  • 05:00: REPERCUSSIONS: What this latest twist means for the future of the Tour/PIF deal and the growing factions on the board.
  • 10:00: NO ASTERISK NEEDED: Did PGA of America get it right by inviting additional LIV players into the PGA?
  • 14:00: PLEASE DON’T CALL ON ME: Rex gets caught in an awkward spot on live TV.

  • 20:30: NO SCOTTIE, NO PROBLEM!: What to watch for at Quail Hollow this week.
  • 24:30: NORTH CAROLINA BOONDOGGLE: Lav goes to Pinehurst for U.S. Open media day.
  • 34:30: OH NO, NOT AGAIN: Rex apparently forgot that Mother’s Day is on Sunday.