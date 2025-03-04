No. 1 Auburn at No. 22 Texas A&M Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The top team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1) takes the show on the road tonight for a game in College Station, TX for a matchup against the Aggies of Texas A&M (20-9, 9-7).

Auburn is coming off another impressive performance having won at Kentucky Saturday, 94-78. Miles Kelly was the game’s leading scorer pouring in 30 points for the Tigers. Auburn has not lost in nearly a month and have posted wins in 20 of their last 21 games.

The Aggies lost their fourth straight game Saturday in Gainesville losing to the Gators, 89-70. The streak has dropped them into a tie for sixth in the SEC with a realistic shot they could drop as low as tenth should they lose out heading into the SEC Tournament.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Auburn at Texas A&M

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Reed Arena

City: College Station, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Tigers at Aggies

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Auburn Tigers (-220), Texas A&M Aggies (+180)

Spread: Tigers -4.5

Total: 151.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Auburn at Texas A&M

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Aggies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Auburn Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas A&M Aggies +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 151.5.

Auburn at Texas A&M: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn has won 8 straight road games

4 of Auburn’s last 5 road games have gone over the Total

Auburn has covered the spread in its last 5 road games against teams with winning records

