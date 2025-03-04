 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix
NASCAR official says sanctioning body ‘will not make that error again’ after COTA confusion
Purdue v Indiana
How to watch Rutgers vs No. 18 Purdue: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Xavier
Creighton at Seton Hall Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250304.jpg
Sanders reportedly called ‘arrogant’ and ‘brash’
nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix
NASCAR official says sanctioning body ‘will not make that error again’ after COTA confusion
Purdue v Indiana
How to watch Rutgers vs No. 18 Purdue: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Xavier
Creighton at Seton Hall Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250304.jpg
Sanders reportedly called ‘arrogant’ and ‘brash’
nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

No. 1 Auburn at No. 22 Texas A&M Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 4, 2025 11:04 AM

The top team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1) takes the show on the road tonight for a game in College Station, TX for a matchup against the Aggies of Texas A&M (20-9, 9-7).

Auburn is coming off another impressive performance having won at Kentucky Saturday, 94-78. Miles Kelly was the game’s leading scorer pouring in 30 points for the Tigers. Auburn has not lost in nearly a month and have posted wins in 20 of their last 21 games.

The Aggies lost their fourth straight game Saturday in Gainesville losing to the Gators, 89-70. The streak has dropped them into a tie for sixth in the SEC with a realistic shot they could drop as low as tenth should they lose out heading into the SEC Tournament.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Auburn at Texas A&M

  • Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Time: 9:00PM EST
  • Site: Reed Arena
  • City: College Station, TX
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Tigers at Aggies

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Auburn Tigers (-220), Texas A&M Aggies (+180)
  • Spread: Tigers -4.5
  • Total: 151.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Auburn at Texas A&M

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Aggies game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Auburn Tigers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas A&M Aggies +4.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 151.5.

Auburn at Texas A&M: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Auburn has won 8 straight road games
  • 4 of Auburn’s last 5 road games have gone over the Total
  • Auburn has covered the spread in its last 5 road games against teams with winning records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
AUBURN.png Auburn Tigers
Texas A&M.png Texas A&M Aggies
Men's College Basketball