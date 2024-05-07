PGA Championship field: Who’s competing at Valhalla Golf Club
The field for next week’s PGA Championship at Valhalla is nearly set.
Each of the top 103 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up beginning next Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Chan Kim (104), S.H. Kim (107) and Matt Kuchar (109) are the only players in the top 111 that weren’t invited to compete.
The final two spots in the 156-player field are being reserved for winners of this week’s PGA Tour events, the Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic. If a player who is already exempt wins, the PGA of America will go to the alternate list.
LIV Golf has 16 players in the field. Joining defending champion Brooks Koepka (37) are Jon Rahm (5), Tyrrell Hatton (17), Cam Smith (56), Adrian Meronk (63), Lucas Herbert (89), Joaquin Niemann (91), Patrick Reed (92), David Puig (106), Bryson DeChambeau (117), Dean Burmester (130), Phil Mickelson (158), Andy Ogletree (214), Dustin Johnson (379), Martin Kaymer (4,317) and Talor Gooch (644).
Gooch, who has been outspoken about major eligibility criteria, received an invitation into his fifth straight PGA; he has made two of four previous cuts in the championship with a best finish of T-20 two years ago. The 2021 RSM Classic champion, Gooch has won three times on LIV, though not since last July.
Here are the 154 players currently in the field:
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Rich Beem
Josh Bevell (c)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Michael Block (c)
Evan Bowser (c)
Keegan Bradley
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Preston Cole (c)
Tyler Collet (c)
Corey Conners
John Daly
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Matt Dobyns (c)
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Larkin Gross (c)
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Pádraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Jared Jones (c)
Takumi Kanaya
Martin Kaymer
Jeff Kellen (c)
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Kazuma Kobori
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Thriston Lawrence
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Min Woo Lee
Luke List
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Brad Marek (c)
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Kyle Mendoza (c)
Adrian Meronk
Shaun Micheel
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Jesse Mueller (c)
Grayson Murray
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Zac Oakley (c)
Andy Ogletree
Thorbjorn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Tracy Phillips (c)
Ben Polland (c)
J.T. Poston
David Puig
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Braden Shattuck (c)
Cameron Smith
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Soderberg
John Somers (c)
Josh Speight (c)
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Steve Stricker
Adam Svensson
Jesper Svensson
Andy Svoboda (c)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Ryan van Velzen
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Jeremy Wells (c)
Tim Widing
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Wyatt Worthington II (c)
Y.E. Yang
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
c-club professional