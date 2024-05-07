PGA Championship field: Who’s competing at Valhalla Golf Club

The field for next week’s PGA Championship at Valhalla is nearly set.

Each of the top 103 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up beginning next Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Chan Kim (104), S.H. Kim (107) and Matt Kuchar (109) are the only players in the top 111 that weren’t invited to compete.

The final two spots in the 156-player field are being reserved for winners of this week’s PGA Tour events, the Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic. If a player who is already exempt wins, the PGA of America will go to the alternate list.

LIV Golf has 16 players in the field. Joining defending champion Brooks Koepka (37) are Jon Rahm (5), Tyrrell Hatton (17), Cam Smith (56), Adrian Meronk (63), Lucas Herbert (89), Joaquin Niemann (91), Patrick Reed (92), David Puig (106), Bryson DeChambeau (117), Dean Burmester (130), Phil Mickelson (158), Andy Ogletree (214), Dustin Johnson (379), Martin Kaymer (4,317) and Talor Gooch (644).

Gooch, who has been outspoken about major eligibility criteria, received an invitation into his fifth straight PGA; he has made two of four previous cuts in the championship with a best finish of T-20 two years ago. The 2021 RSM Classic champion, Gooch has won three times on LIV, though not since last July.

Here are the 154 players currently in the field:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Rich Beem

Josh Bevell (c)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Michael Block (c)

Evan Bowser (c)

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Preston Cole (c)

Tyler Collet (c)

Corey Conners

John Daly

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Matt Dobyns (c)

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Larkin Gross (c)

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Jared Jones (c)

Takumi Kanaya

Martin Kaymer

Jeff Kellen (c)

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Kazuma Kobori

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Thriston Lawrence

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Brad Marek (c)

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Kyle Mendoza (c)

Adrian Meronk

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Jesse Mueller (c)

Grayson Murray

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Zac Oakley (c)

Andy Ogletree

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Tracy Phillips (c)

Ben Polland (c)

J.T. Poston

David Puig

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Braden Shattuck (c)

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

John Somers (c)

Josh Speight (c)

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Steve Stricker

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Andy Svoboda (c)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Ryan van Velzen

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Jeremy Wells (c)

Tim Widing

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Wyatt Worthington II (c)

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

c-club professional